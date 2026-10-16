Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Gets Govt Nod To Buy 20 Adjoining Properties For ₹94 Crore | File Pic

The Maharashtra government has approved the purchase of residential and commercial units in a neighbouring building as part of a ₹100-crore expansion plan aimed at improving facilities for devotees and easing overcrowding.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved a proposal by the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Mandir Trust to purchase 20 residential and commercial units in the adjoining Ram Mansion Cooperative Housing Society at Prabhadevi for ₹94.12 crore. The acquisition is part of a larger ₹100-crore expansion plan to create additional space and improve facilities for devotees visiting the temple.

The approval is expected to help the trust address the space shortage at one of Mumbai’s busiest temples, particularly during festivals when thousands of devotees visit for darshan. The proposed expansion could provide a long-term solution to crowd management problems and reduce the need for temporary arrangements during periods of heavy footfall.

Residential And Commercial Units To Be Purchased

According to a government resolution issued by the state Law and Judiciary Department on Thursday, October 15, the trust has been authorised to purchase residential units at ₹66,000 per square foot. The valuation is based on the existing carpet area, with an additional 40% carpet area included in the calculation to make the offer more attractive to property owners.

The commercial units will be purchased at ₹1.11 lakh per square foot. The government has approved a total expenditure of ₹94,11,65,550, including stamp duty, registration charges and other incidental expenses. The entire amount will be paid from the temple trust’s available funds, ensuring that the acquisition does not place any financial burden on the state exchequer.

Ram Mansion Acquisition Part Of Bigger Expansion Plan

Ram Mansion is a three-storey residential building situated on a 708-square-metre private plot next to the temple. The property is located close to the temple’s existing waiting hall, making it important for the proposed expansion, Hindustan Times reports.

The trust is also holding discussions with the Siddhivinayak Cooperative Housing Society, which stands on trust-owned land adjoining the temple, regarding its acquisition. Together, the two plots cover approximately 1,800 square metres, offering considerable scope for developing additional facilities.

More Space For Devotees, Better Crowd Management

The proposed acquisition is expected to create space for essential facilities, including a canteen, kitchen, storage area, accommodation for pilgrims and limited parking. It will also help the temple authorities improve queue management and provide a more organised experience for visitors.

“The property, located next to the temple’s existing waiting hall, is expected to provide much-needed space for managing queues and developing facilities such as a canteen, kitchen, storage area, accommodation for pilgrims and limited parking,” the government order states.

Rising Footfall Puts Pressure On Temple Facilities

Built in 1801, the Siddhivinayak Temple is among Mumbai’s most prominent religious landmarks. It is particularly known for its Ganpati idol, which has a trunk turned towards the right. The temple attracts devotees from across India and abroad throughout the year.

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However, the limited space around the temple has made crowd management challenging, especially during festivals and other busy periods. The trust currently spends substantial amounts on temporary structures and arrangements to manage the rush. Permanent facilities could help reduce these recurring expenses while improving convenience for devotees.

“The proposed acquisition is intended to address some of these logistical challenges by expanding the space available for visitor facilities,” a senior Law and Judiciary Department official said.

Trust Had Approved Property Rates In 2025

The temple trust’s managing committee had granted in-principle approval for purchasing residential units at the proposed rate during its meeting on March 31, 2025. It subsequently approved the rate for commercial premises at a meeting held on July 7, 2025, subject to clearance from the state government.

With the government now approving the purchase consideration, the trust has received the necessary clearance to proceed with the proposed acquisition.

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Expansion Approval Comes Amid Audit Of Trust Accounts

The government’s decision comes more than two months after it ordered an audit of the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust’s accounts for the previous five years. The audit was ordered following allegations of theft of donations made by devotees at the temple, which is considered one of the wealthiest in the country.

While the expansion aims to address the temple’s growing infrastructure needs, the earlier allegations also underline the importance of financial transparency in the management of its funds.