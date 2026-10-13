FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'SC Seeks Police Explanation Over Assault On Women Journalists, IndiGo Cancels Saudi Flights'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. 'Remain Present & Explain': Supreme Court Seeks Senior Delhi Police Officer's Presence Over Alleged Assault On Women Journalists During Protest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the presence of a senior Delhi Police officer over allegations of assault on women journalists covering recent protests. CJI Surya Kant said the police must explain the allegations. The Court will hear NWMI’s plea seeking safeguards for journalists alongside a contempt petition alleging violation of its October 10 order prohibiting harassment of mediapersons. (Read more...)

2. IndiGo Cancels Flights To Four Saudi Cities Till Oct 17 Amid Security Concerns

IndiGo has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17 amid security concerns in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport remains closed following reported Houthi missile attacks. Passengers have been advised to check flight status online, while the airline coordinates with authorities. (Read more...)

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3. UPI MDR Charges Put On Hold Until After Diwali, NPCI Announces Big Decision Ahead Of Festive Season

NPCI postpones MDR implementation on select UPI merchant transactions until after Diwali, offering festive relief. The revised implementation date will be notified separately. (Read more...)

4. 'Has Hoisting National Flag Become A Violation Of The Law?': Abhijeet Dipke Questions CJP Members' Detention At Delhi's Jantar Mantar | VIDEO

The Delhi Police reportedly detained Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and other CJP members early on Tuesday after they allegedly breached a security cordon and entered Jantar Mantar, which was on Sunday de-notified as a designated protest site. (Read more...)

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5. 'Maa, Keep My Food Ready': Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s Grieving Mother Recalls His Last Words Before He Was Shot Dead In Mansa

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's mother said he touched her feet before leaving home and told her, "Mother, keep my food ready. I will come back and eat." Jhota was reportedly shot dead at a chemist shop in Punjab's Mansa on Tuesday morning. His mother said he had feared for his life while campaigning against drug addiction among young people. (Read more...)

'Maa, Keep My Food Ready': Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota’s Grieving Mother Recalls His Last Words Before He Was Shot Dead In Mansa | Screengrab

6. SBI Announces Zero MDR On UPI QR Payments Up To ₹1 Lakh, Know - Who Is Eligible & What It Means For Small Merchants?

SBI announces zero MDR on eligible UPI QR payments up to Rs 1 lakh monthly for small merchants. Know who qualifies, whether customers pay charges and what changes after Diwali. (Read more...)

7. Rahul Gandhi Is Congress' Biggest Red Flag': Union Minister Piyush Goyal Challenges LoP To Answer 10 Questions - VIDEO

Questioning Gandhi's claims of vote theft, Goyal asked why the Congress leader had not submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission to substantiate his allegations. (Read more...)

8. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction To Missile Threat In Riyadh Goes Viral After Al Nassr Win | VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction has gone viral after Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Neftchi in the AFC Champions League Elite. A video shows the Portuguese superstar pausing to look at the sky as Riyadh faced missile threats from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The match was delayed following a safety alert, with Saudi authorities later confirming that the danger had passed. (Read more...)

9. FPJ Exclusive | 'People Call Me An Old Man': Para Swimmer Shams Aalam Opens Up On Personal Struggles And His Fight To Secure Asian Para Games Selection

Indian para swimmer Shams Aalam opened up to The Free Press Journal about overcoming a spinal tumour, financial struggles and setbacks on his journey to the Asian Para Games. Despite facing criticism, training disruptions and family challenges, Aalam secured his place in the Indian team. He is targeting a medal and personal best in Aichi-Nagoya, while eyeing the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. (Read more...)

Shams Aalam/Instagram

10. Soha Ali Khan Shares Hydrating Cucumber Snack Recipe To Beat Mumbai October Heat – Watch

Soha Ali Khan shared a cucumber boats recipe on Instagram on October 13 after Mumbai recorded 37.4°C, its hottest October temperature in 14 years, according to her video. The quick snack combines English cucumbers, hung curd, lemon, garlic powder, oregano, salt, coriander and chips. Soha described it as a convenient, nutritious and refreshing option for the city's October heat. (Read more...)