Soha Ali Khan Shares Hydrating Cucumber Snack Recipe To Beat Mumbai October Heat – Watch

Mumbai's October heat can make even the simplest snack feel like an effort, but Soha Ali Khan has a refreshing recipe worth trying. The actor recently shared a quick cucumber-based snack that combines creamy hung curd with crunchy chips, making it an easy option for days when you want something light, cool and fuss-free.

Soha Ali Khan shares cucumber boats recipe

On October 13, Soha took to Instagram to share a video of herself preparing what she described as a hydrating and nutritious snack. Explaining her inspiration, she said, "So Mumbai just recorded its hottest October today in 14 years at 37.4 degrees. So today I decided to make a super hydrating and super convenient, nutritious snack."

Sharing the recipe with her followers, she added, "Quick simple and hydrating healthy snack alert!!! Mumbai heat calls for something cool, crunchy and refreshing and this is my new favorite go-to snack to beat the heat - cucumber boats!! 🥒"

The recipe uses halved English cucumbers as edible boats, which are filled with a seasoned hung-curd mixture and finished with a generous topping of chips. It brings together the freshness of cucumber, the creaminess of curd and the crunch of a snack-time favourite, without requiring much cooking.

Watch the video below:

How to make Soha Ali Khan’s cucumber boats

Ingredients

English cucumbers

Chips of your choice

1 lemon

1 cup hung curd

Garlic powder, oregano and salt, to taste

Coriander

Method

Wash the cucumbers and cut them lengthwise into halves. Scoop out the seeds from the centre to create boat-like hollows.

In a bowl, combine the hung curd with garlic powder, oregano, salt, lemon juice and coriander. Mix until the ingredients are well incorporated.

Spoon the curd mixture into the hollowed-out cucumber halves.

Crush or arrange your favourite chips over the filling for a crunchy finish.

Serve immediately and enjoy this cool, creamy and crunchy snack.

The recipe is easy to customise, too. You can experiment with different chip flavours or adjust the seasoning to suit your taste. Since the cucumber provides a water-rich base and the hung curd adds protein, the snack offers a refreshing combination for a hot afternoon. Keep it chilled until serving for the best texture and freshness.