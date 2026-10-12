Navratri Vrat Foods: Vrat Special Masala Dosa; Try Chef Ranveer Brar's Recipe |

Navratri is here, and devotees observing the nine-day fast often look for delicious ways to make their vrat meals more interesting. While traditional fasting foods remain popular, experimenting with different recipes can bring some much-needed variety to the festive menu. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has a tempting option for those observing the fast–Vrat Special Masala Dosa served with two types of chutney.

The chef shared the innovative recipe on his YouTube channel, offering a fasting-friendly twist on the much-loved South Indian favourite. Made with barnyard millet, also known as sama ke chawal and sabudana, the dosa is a creative alternative to the regular rice-based version.

The recipe combines the goodness of fasting staples with a flavourful potato filling. The aloo sabji is prepared using boiled potatoes, cumin seeds, curry leaves, green chillies and cashews, giving it a delicious mix of textures and flavours. Peanut oil and sendha namak, commonly used during vrat, bring the ingredients together.

What makes this recipe particularly interesting is its accompaniment of two chutneys. The peanut chutney combines roasted peanuts with curd, green chilli and roasted cumin, while the coconut chutney features fresh coconut, coriander, curry leaves, green chillies and a hint of lemon juice. Together, they add a creamy and mildly spicy touch to the meal.

Read Also Fasting During Shardiya Navratri 2026? Try These Healthy And Easy Vrat Recipes This Festival

According to the preparation method, the millet and sabudana are first roasted in ghee, then ground with curd and water to form a smooth batter. The batter is then spread on a hot pan and cooked until the dosa turns golden and crispy. It can be served folded with the potato filling alongside both chutneys.

With a prep time of about 10 minutes and a cook time of 20–25 minutes, Ranveer Brar's Vrat Special Masala Dosa is an interesting option for Navratri. Devotees can try this recipe at home for a festive meal that combines familiar fasting ingredients with a fresh, flavourful twist.