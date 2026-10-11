Fasting During Shardiya Navratri 2026? Try These Healthy And Easy Vrat Recipes This Festival | Canva

India is observing Shardiya Navratri from Sunday, October 11, 2026. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The first day honours Goddess Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas. During these nine days, devotees visit temples, worship the deity, offer prayers and observe fasts while following specific dietary practices as part of their religious traditions. Choosing nutritious and balanced meals while fasting can help maintain energy levels throughout the day. Let's take a look at some healthy fasting dishes you can prepare during the festival.

Roasted & flavoured makhanas | Canva

Makhana Roasted Snacks

Roasted makhana is a healthy snack that can be enjoyed during Navratri fasting. It can be prepared with a little ghee, sendha namak (rock salt) and black pepper, depending on individual fasting rules. Makhana provides carbohydrates and some minerals, making it a popular alternative to fried snacks. It can also be added to a glass of warm milk or used to prepare kheer.

Samak Rice Pulao

Samak rice, also known as barnyard millet, is commonly consumed during fasting. You can prepare a pulao using samak rice, potatoes, peanuts and permitted spices. Pair it with plain curd, if allowed, for a more balanced meal.

Fruit And Yoghurt Bowl

A fruit and yoghurt bowl is an easy option for breakfast or a light snack. Combine bananas, apples, pomegranate and plain yoghurt to get carbohydrates, protein and essential nutrients. Choose fresh, seasonal fruits and avoid adding excessive sugar.

Kuttu Cheela

Kuttu Cheela is a simple and nutritious option to include in your Shardiya Navratri 2026 fasting menu. Made with buckwheat flour, this savoury pancake is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed for breakfast or as a light meal. Buckwheat is naturally gluten-free and provides fibre, protein and essential minerals.

Paneer Salad

Paneer salad is another healthy option for those observing fasts during Shardiya Navratri 2026. Made with fresh vegetables and paneer, this easy recipe can be enjoyed as a light meal or an evening snack, depending on individual fasting rules.

Paneer is a good source of protein and calcium, while fresh vegetables contribute fibre, vitamins and minerals. This combination can help make your fasting meal more balanced and satisfying. Serve it fresh and avoid heavy dressings or excessive oil to keep the recipe light.