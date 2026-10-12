Shardiya Navratri 2026: Sabudana Khichdi To Makhana Kheer, Traditional Foods You Can Include In Your Vrat Diet

By: Rahul M | October 12, 2026
Shardiya Navratri is a time for devotion, prayers and fasting. As devotees observe the nine-day festival from October 11 to 19, 2026, many follow a vrat diet that avoids regular grains and certain ingredients
If you’re observing vrat during this time, check out five traditional dishes that you can eat during Navratri fasting:
Sabudana Khichdi: Made with tapioca pearls, potatoes, peanuts and fasting-approved spices, this popular dish is a filling option for vrat meals
Singhare Ke Atte Ka Halwa: Made with water chestnut flour, ghee, sugar and cardamom, this sweet dish is a great choice if you have a sweet tooth
Aloo Jeera: Prepared with potatoes, cumin seeds and fasting-approved spices, this simple dish can be enjoyed as part of a Navratri meal
Coconut Ladoo: Made with grated coconut, milk or condensed milk and sugar, these ladoos offer a sweet treat during the nine-day festival
Makhana Kheer: Prepared with fox nuts, milk, cardamom and sugar, this sweet dish is another popular choice for those observing the Navratri vrat
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