IndiGo Cancels Flights To Four Saudi Cities Till Oct 17 Amid Security Concerns

IndiGo has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from four major Saudi Arabian cities until Oct 17, citing the evolving security situation in the country.

In a travel advisory issued on Tuesday, the airline confirmed that services connecting Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain suspended during the specified period.

The announcement comes amid heightened security concerns following reported missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's capital.

IndiGo has urged passengers to verify their flight status before travelling to the airport to avoid inconvenience.

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Issues Passenger Advisory

The airline said affected travellers were being informed about flight disruptions through the contact details provided during booking.

Passengers can check the latest updates through IndiGo's official website.

The carrier also confirmed that its customer support teams were available to address travel-related questions and concerns.

Emphasising passenger safety, IndiGo said it was maintaining regular communication with the relevant authorities to ensure secure flight operations.

The airline has not provided further details about when normal services will resume beyond the announced cancellation period.

Travellers scheduled to fly to or from the affected destinations have been advised to monitor official notifications for developments.

The disruption follows restrictions on aviation operations in Saudi Arabia, particularly at Riyadh's main international airport.

Riyadh Airport Closure Extended

Saudi authorities have extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh until Saturday.

The airport, Saudi Arabia's second-busiest after Jeddah, has remained closed as authorities assess operational safety.

The Saudi civil aviation authority said the suspension would allow necessary procedures to be completed before airport facilities could resume safe operations.

The decision followed reports of continuing attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Late on Monday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile towards Riyadh's international airport.

Saudi authorities separately announced that they had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the group towards the capital.

The security developments have prompted airlines to cancel flights and disrupted air traffic over Riyadh.

Passengers travelling between India and Saudi Arabia face uncertainty as airlines await further guidance from aviation and security authorities.