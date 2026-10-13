'Has Hoisting National Flag Become A Violation Of The Law?': Abhijeet Dipke Questions CJP Members' Detention At Delhi's Jantar Mantar | VIDEO | X

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday questioned the government on the reported detention of outfit members Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, asking whether waving the national flag violated the law.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said, “Our team, led by Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, went to Jantar Mantar this morning and waved the Tricolour there. Since when has waving the Tricolour become a violation of the law? Anyone who thinks that hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar is a violation of the law is anti-national.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dictatorial mindset, alleges Dipke

Dipke demanded strict action against those responsible for detaining the members, alleging that they had been taken into custody for waving the national flag.

Describing the action as an example of a dictatorial mindset, the CJP founder said, “Since when has waving the Tricolour in our own country, India, become a violation of the law?”

The detentions

The Delhi Police reportedly detained Das, Ranka, Shinde and other CJP members early on Tuesday after they allegedly breached a security cordon and entered Jantar Mantar, which was on Sunday de-notified as a designated protest site.

The group reportedly gathered at the venue and began demonstrating before security personnel arrived and took them into custody.

Dipke responds on social media

Taking to X, Dipke wrote, “Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police.”

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CJP founder remarked: "You cannot denotify the resistance."

Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi https://t.co/x7B40akCVO — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 13, 2026

Alternative protest venues identified

On Monday, the Centre and Delhi Police reportedly withdrew Jantar Mantar's designation as a protest site and identified three alternative venues for demonstrations: Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/