Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction To Missile Threat In Riyadh Goes Viral After Al Nassr Win | VIDEO

Ronaldo is seen walking towards the dugout before suddenly pausing to look up at the sky |

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction during Al Nassr’s 3-1 win over Uzbekistan’s Neftchi in the AFC Champions League Elite has gone viral on social media. The Portuguese superstar scored his 981st career goal in the match at Al-Awwal Park on Monday.

However, a brief moment in which he appeared to look up at the sky after the game caught the attention of fans amid reports of missile threats in Riyadh.

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Ronaldo’s Reaction Goes Viral

In a video circulating online, Ronaldo is seen walking towards the dugout before suddenly pausing to look up at the sky. The moment sparked speculation among social media users that he may have been checking for possible missiles amid the tense situation in the Saudi capital.

However, there has been no confirmation that his gesture was directly linked to the reported aerial threat. Ronaldo later waved a Saudi scarf towards the crowd after Al Nassr secured the victory. The match was played under unusual circumstances, with security concerns briefly disrupting the evening’s football action.

Why Was the Match Delayed?

Kick-off was delayed after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued a safety warning just 15 minutes before the scheduled start. The alert came amid a series of attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which have raised security concerns across Riyadh in recent days. Spectators remained in their seats while both teams waited in their dressing rooms.