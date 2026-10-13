'Maa, Keep My Food Ready': Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s Grieving Mother Recalls His Last Words Before He Was Shot Dead In Mansa

'Maa, Keep My Food Ready': Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota’s Grieving Mother Recalls His Last Words Before He Was Shot Dead In Mansa | Screengrab

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s mother was waiting for him to return home for a meal when she received the news that he had been shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa town. Recalling their final conversation, she said Jhota had touched her feet before leaving home and told her, “Mother, keep my food ready. I will come back and eat.”

Mansa, Punjab: On the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, his mother says, "...My son used to tell me, 'Mother, they will kill me.' Before leaving, he touched my feet and said, 'Mother, keep my food ready.' They have taken away my precious son... The government has ruined everything..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2026

Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop on Tuesday morning, leaving his family devastated. In visuals that surfaced after the incident, his mother was seen crying inconsolably beside his body as she remembered her son’s final moments.

The grieving mother alleged that Jhota had previously expressed fears for his life. She said he had been working to protect Punjab’s youth from drug addiction and had tried to help children and young women escape substance abuse. “He wanted to save the future of Punjab’s youth, but he lost his own life,” she said.

Father Accuses AAP Govt, Local MLA Of Backing Murder

Jhota’s father has accused the Punjab government and Mansa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vijay Singla of backing those responsible for his son’s killing. In a video circulating online, he alleged, “Drug addicts killed my son with the backing of the Punjab government and Mansa AAP MLA Vijay Singla.”

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He claimed that the state government had failed to provide protection to his son despite his campaign against drugs. Expressing concern for his grandchildren’s safety, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange security for them.

“The Punjab government did not provide him with any security. Nobody protected us. Now, even my grandchildren are at risk,” he said. Jhota’s father also vowed to continue the fight against drugs and called for a large-scale protest in Mansa, urging people across Punjab to unite against the drug menace.

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Murder Caught On Facebook LIVE

Jhota was killed during a confrontation at a chemist shop, while four of his companions sustained bullet injuries. A 5-minute-and-48-second Facebook livestream on his page reportedly captured an argument between the group and the shop owner before shots were fired.

According to reports, the confrontation was over drugs, although the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. All five injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where Jhota was declared brought dead.