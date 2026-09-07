FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Satya Niketan Building Owner Held, IPO Fever Grips Dalal Street'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. First Visuals Of Satya Niketan Building Owner Hariram Bansal Nabbed In Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

The first image after his detention has surfaced on social media. He can be seen wearing a mask, dressed in a white, short-sleeved button-down shirt and dark grey trousers. (Read more...)

2. Delhi's Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: Deputy Commissioner, Engineers Among 5 MCD Officials Suspended

The officials suspended are Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone; Ranvir Singh, Superintending Engineer, South Zone; Lalit Kumar Goel, Executive Engineer (Building), South Zone; Sunil Chauhan, Assistant Engineer (Building), South Zone; and Ashish Kumar, Junior Engineer (Building), South Zone. (Read more...)

Delhi's Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse | ANI

3. Swatantra Bharadwaj Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody In CJP Protest Assault Case

Bharadwaj, earlier given one-day police custody, will be produced on September 21. Delhi Police have invoked SC/ST Act and criminal intimidation provisions against him, while a POCSO case has also been registered. (Read more...)

Swatantra Bhardwaj | X

4. Guangwen Kuang Case Explained: Why SC Needs A Chinese Diplomatic Guarantee For Vivo Executive's Travel Home

The Supreme Court has allowed Vivo executive Guangwen Kuang one month to approach the Chinese Consulate for a diplomatic assurance guaranteeing his return to India if permitted to visit his critically ill father in China. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | Wikimedia Commons

5. IPO Fever Grips Dalal Street, HDFC AMC CEO Warns Investors Against Chasing Quick Profits

HDFC AMC CEO Navneet Munot has warned retail investors against treating IPOs as quick-profit opportunities, urging focus on valuations, fundamentals and long-term investing. (Read more...)

Bombay Stock Exchange | File

6. RBI Absorbs Over ₹6 Lakh Crore, Banks Favour Overnight Liquidity Window

The central bank absorbed over Rs 6 lakh crore through two VRRR auctions as banks showed a stronger preference for parking surplus funds overnight. (Read more...)

Reserve Bank of India | File

7. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Global Fintech Fest 2026 In Mumbai; Event To Spotlight Agentic AI, Tokenisation And Quantum Technology

The four-day event will explore Agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum technology, while Maharashtra seeks to strengthen Mumbai’s position as India’s Fintech Capital and global financial hub. (Read more...)

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Global Fintech Fest 2026 In Mumbai; Event To Spotlight Agentic AI, Tokenisation And Quantum Technology | ANI

8. Ishan Kishan Smashes Double Century In Duleep Trophy Final, Becomes First East Zone Batter To Hit 200 In Tournament’s Title Clash | Watch

The East Zone captain became only the third player from the team to score a double ton, joining Arun Lal and Saba Karim, before retiring hurt after making 250. (Read more...)

Ishan Kishan brings up his 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in style 💯💯 🙌



What a magnificent knock from the East Zone captain so far 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KQf5Km69nk#DuleepTrophy | #SZvEZ pic.twitter.com/2NaE6qG4VK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 7, 2026

9. Rani Mukerji-Abhishek Bachchan Paired Opposite Each Other In Shah Rukh Khan's King? Here's What We Know

Rani, earlier reported to play Suhana Khan's mother, will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan, her Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna co-star, after nearly 20 years.(Read more...)

10. Go Bold Or Go Home! Georgina Rodriguez Revives 'Exposed Bra' Trend At Venice Film Festival 2026

The styling echoed a trend that has repeatedly returned since lingerie-as-outerwear emerged decades ago, with Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Janhvi Kapoor offering their own interpretations. (Read more...)