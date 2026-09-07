Delhi's Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: Deputy Commissioner, Engineers Among 5 MCD Officials Suspended

Delhi PG Building Collapse | X / IANS

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, which has claimed the lives of at least seven people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect, including the Deputy Commissioner.

The officials suspended are Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone; Ranvir Singh, Superintending Engineer, South Zone; Lalit Kumar Goel, Executive Engineer (Building), South Zone; Sunil Chauhan, Assistant Engineer (Building), South Zone; and Ashish Kumar, Junior Engineer (Building), South Zone.The action comes amid rescue teams continuing operations at the collapse site.

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The Vigilance Department of the MCD ordered the suspension on the directions of the civic body's commissioner under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the site of the building collapse. She said initial findings indicate that water accumulation in the basement, coupled with repair work on the ageing Satya Niketan building, caused its collapse, according to NDTV.

CM Gupta also announced that all dangerous buildings in the city would undergo structural audits. She said no unsafe structure would be ignored and appropriate action would be taken against buildings found to pose a risk. 12 people have been rescued so far.

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"We are working with officials to draft a policy requiring buildings, whether 20, 30, or 40 years old, to submit a structural audit report and certify their safety. Without this, they will have no right to operate any public services or facilities, be it a PG accommodation, nursing home, school, or any other activity, on the premises," she said, speaking to reporters.

"We stand fully with these students. We have given clear instructions to the Municipal Corporation to ensure that no student faces any hardship. We will provide all facilities on behalf of the government," she added.