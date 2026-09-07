IPO Fever Grips Dalal Street, HDFC AMC CEO Warns Investors Against Chasing Quick Profits

IPO Fever Grips Dalal Street |

New Delhi: As India’s IPO market witnesses a rush of new issues, HDFC Asset Management Company Managing Director and CEO Navneet Munot has cautioned retail investors against viewing initial public offerings as a shortcut to quick profits.

Speaking at the NDTV Profit Townhall, Munot urged investors to conduct proper due diligence before putting money into an IPO and said every public issue should not be expected to generate easy or guaranteed returns.

IPOs Are Not Instant Profit Opportunities

Munot said investing in IPOs is only one of several ways to participate in the stock market. Investors, he added, should avoid treating new listings as an “instant profit opportunity”.

His warning comes as retail participation remains strong across both the primary and secondary markets.

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Munot also highlighted how quickly stock market cycles are changing, with equities increasingly reacting to major news and developments. In such an environment, investors should remain disciplined instead of chasing short-term market momentum.

Use a Microscope and Telescope

The HDFC AMC CEO advised investors to use both a “microscope and a telescopic view” while making investment decisions.

The microscope approach means closely studying a company’s business fundamentals, earnings potential and valuation before investing. The telescopic approach requires maintaining a long-term investment perspective and looking beyond temporary market movements.

Large-Cap Valuations Remain Reasonable

Munot also stressed the need to build resilient investment portfolios amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

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On stock market valuations, he said there is a clear divergence across different segments. While some sectors and individual stocks appear excessively valued, the broader benchmark is not similarly stretched.

According to Munot, the Nifty’s price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple has recently slipped slightly below its 10-year historical average, suggesting that large-cap valuations remain relatively reasonable.

For retail investors, Munot’s message was clear: focus on fundamentals, valuations and long-term wealth creation rather than short-term IPO listing gains.