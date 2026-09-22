FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Justice RC Chavan Quits Maharashtra UCC Panel, Rani Mukerji Bereaved'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Jamui Minor Girl Harassment Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Injured In Police Encounter | VIDEO

Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the Jamui minor assault and molestation case, was injured in a police encounter on Tuesday. (Read more...)

2. IIT Bombay Protest: RPI (A), Bharat Mukti Morcha Activists Detained Over Student Sahil Wakode’s Suicide, Demand Justice Amid Caste Discrimination Allegations | Video

The protests came amid allegations of caste discrimination and abetment of suicide against professor Suryanarayana Doolla. (Read more...)

VIDEO | IIT Bombay suicide case: Police detain RPI (A) activists protesting outside IIT-Bombay gate over death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode.#IITBombaySuicide #MumbaiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/Hl6v8Pmkpe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2026

3. Justice RC Chavan Resigns From Maharashtra UCC Panel Over Differences On Committee Functioning And Public Feedback Process

Retired Bombay High Court judge Justice RC Chavan has resigned from Maharashtra’s UCC committee, citing differences over its functioning, public feedback process and the role of an outside official. (Read more...)

Justice RC Chavan Resigns From Maharashtra UCC Panel Over Differences On Committee Functioning And Public Feedback Process | File

4. Explained: Why Is There No Third Umpire In India Vs Japan T20I Match?

With no third umpire assigned to the fixture, there was no official available to examine the television replays and make a decision on the run-out. (Read more...)

What ? There was a direct hit but not referred ? And they ran overthrows too. And now a boundary. — Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) September 22, 2026

5. 'No Criminal Consequences': Supreme Court In TM Krishna Case On Refusal To Sing Vande Mataram For Religious Reasons

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that people who do not sing Vande Mataram for religious or conscientious reasons should not face criminal consequences. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

6. Government Capex Ignites A Wider Investment Cycle, Capital Formation Reaches 34 Per Cent Of GDP In Q1

India’s public capex push lifted capital formation above 34 per cent of GDP in Q1 FY27 as industrial credit also rose 19 per cent and manufacturing utilisation reached 75 per cent. (Read more...)

Government Capex Ignites A Wider Investment Cycle | Representational Image

7. Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Passes Away At 75; Family Requests Privacy

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, died at the age of 75 on Tuesday afternoon. Confirming the news, YRF shared a statement expressing the family’s grief and requesting privacy. (Read more...)

8. WATCH: Fishermen Rescue Drowning Elephant Calf In Teesta River's Strong Current After Dramatic 3-Km Chase

Fishermen in West Bengal rescued a young elephant calf after spotting it being swept away by strong currents in the Teesta River near Malbazar. (Read more...)

A newborn elephant calf was swept nearly 5 km downstream by Teesta’s strong currents.

Our Forest team, with help of local fishermen, rescued the drowning calf and reunited it with its mother.

A beautiful story of rescue and reunion. 🐘#elephant #wildlife #IFS #forest #teesta pic.twitter.com/rvq7fpyMd2 — Mudit Kumar Verma IFS (@MuditKVerma) September 21, 2026

9. Waris Pathan's Vulgar Remark Against PM Giorgia Meloni Over Proposed Burqa Ban In Italy Schools: 'She Wants Women To Wear Bras & Panties Outside'

Meloni announced the proposal on Sunday alongside measures to cap foreign students in classrooms and require Italian lessons for immigrant parents. The planned legislation requires government and parliamentary approval. (Read more...)

🚨🇮🇹 Meloni announces a BURQA BAN in schools, plus a LIMIT on the number of foreign students per class!!



"The proposed measure will introduce an obligation for the parents of foreign students with serious school-integration problems to learn Italian, and it will introduce a BAN… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 20, 2026

10. WATCH: Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays Pickleball With Husband Raj Nidimoru; 'Running Never Looked Sexier’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her pregnancy journey, balancing work, movement and special moments with husband Raj Nidimoru. (Read more...)