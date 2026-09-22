FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Justice RC Chavan Quits Maharashtra UCC Panel, Rani Mukerji Bereaved'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:
1. Jamui Minor Girl Harassment Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Injured In Police Encounter | VIDEO
Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the Jamui minor assault and molestation case, was injured in a police encounter on Tuesday. (Read more...)
2. IIT Bombay Protest: RPI (A), Bharat Mukti Morcha Activists Detained Over Student Sahil Wakode’s Suicide, Demand Justice Amid Caste Discrimination Allegations | Video
The protests came amid allegations of caste discrimination and abetment of suicide against professor Suryanarayana Doolla. (Read more...)
3. Justice RC Chavan Resigns From Maharashtra UCC Panel Over Differences On Committee Functioning And Public Feedback Process
Retired Bombay High Court judge Justice RC Chavan has resigned from Maharashtra’s UCC committee, citing differences over its functioning, public feedback process and the role of an outside official. (Read more...)
Justice RC Chavan Resigns From Maharashtra UCC Panel Over Differences On Committee Functioning And Public Feedback Process | File
4. Explained: Why Is There No Third Umpire In India Vs Japan T20I Match?
With no third umpire assigned to the fixture, there was no official available to examine the television replays and make a decision on the run-out. (Read more...)
5. 'No Criminal Consequences': Supreme Court In TM Krishna Case On Refusal To Sing Vande Mataram For Religious Reasons
The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that people who do not sing Vande Mataram for religious or conscientious reasons should not face criminal consequences. (Read more...)
Supreme Court of India | File Photo
6. Government Capex Ignites A Wider Investment Cycle, Capital Formation Reaches 34 Per Cent Of GDP In Q1
India’s public capex push lifted capital formation above 34 per cent of GDP in Q1 FY27 as industrial credit also rose 19 per cent and manufacturing utilisation reached 75 per cent. (Read more...)
Government Capex Ignites A Wider Investment Cycle | Representational Image
7. Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Passes Away At 75; Family Requests Privacy
Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, died at the age of 75 on Tuesday afternoon. Confirming the news, YRF shared a statement expressing the family’s grief and requesting privacy. (Read more...)
8. WATCH: Fishermen Rescue Drowning Elephant Calf In Teesta River's Strong Current After Dramatic 3-Km Chase
Fishermen in West Bengal rescued a young elephant calf after spotting it being swept away by strong currents in the Teesta River near Malbazar. (Read more...)
9. Waris Pathan's Vulgar Remark Against PM Giorgia Meloni Over Proposed Burqa Ban In Italy Schools: 'She Wants Women To Wear Bras & Panties Outside'
Meloni announced the proposal on Sunday alongside measures to cap foreign students in classrooms and require Italian lessons for immigrant parents. The planned legislation requires government and parliamentary approval. (Read more...)
10. WATCH: Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays Pickleball With Husband Raj Nidimoru; 'Running Never Looked Sexier’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her pregnancy journey, balancing work, movement and special moments with husband Raj Nidimoru. (Read more...)
WATCH: Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays Pickleball With Husband Raj Nidimoru |