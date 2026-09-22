Waris Pathan's Vulgar Remark Against PM Giorgia Meloni Over Proposed Burqa Ban In Italy Schools: 'She Wants Women To Wear Bras & Panties Outside'

Waris Pathan's Vulgar Remark Against PM Giorgia Meloni Over Proposed Burqa Ban In Italy Schools: 'She Wants Women To Wear Bras & Panties' |

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan criticised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over her government's proposed restrictions on face-covering veils such as the burqa and niqab in schools, making a series of remarks about the Italian leader's views on women's clothing.

However, while speaking to reporters, Pathan went out of his way and made a vulgar remark claiming that Meloni was more interested in women wearing 'bras, panties and bikinis' in public while opposing the wearing of burqas and niqabs.

Waris Pathan's Vulgar Remarks

“Meloni is more interested in women wearing a bra and a panty outside, she's interested in women wearing bikinis,” Pathan said. He further criticised the proposed restrictions on face coverings, saying, “Meloni hates burqa and niqab, she probably likes bras and bikinis.”

Pathan also alleged that the Italian prime minister preferred women to dress in revealing clothes rather than remain covered. He described the proposed restrictions as 'absolutely shameless.'

Read Also Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Announces Plans To Ban Burqas And Niqabs In Schools

Meloni Announces Proposed Restrictions

Meloni announced the proposed measures during an annual gathering of the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party on Sunday. She said her government would bring a measure before the Cabinet seeking to ban face-covering veils, including the burqa and niqab, in schools.

🚨🇮🇹 Meloni announces a BURQA BAN in schools, plus a LIMIT on the number of foreign students per class!!



"The proposed measure will introduce an obligation for the parents of foreign students with serious school-integration problems to learn Italian, and it will introduce a BAN… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 20, 2026

The proposed restriction is part of a broader set of measures concerning immigration and integration in Italian schools. Meloni has also proposed limiting the enrolment of foreign students and introducing mandatory Italian-language lessons for immigrants.

The proposed burqa and niqab restrictions have been presented by the Italian government in the context of its broader integration and education policies. Further details of the proposed legislation, including its scope and implementation, are expected to emerge as the measure goes before the Cabinet.

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