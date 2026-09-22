Justice RC Chavan Resigns From Maharashtra UCC Panel Over Differences On Committee Functioning And Public Feedback Process |

Mumbai: Retired Bombay High Court judge Justice RC Chavan has resigned from the Maharashtra government-appointed committee tasked with preparing a framework for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, citing differences over the functioning of the panel, its public feedback process and the involvement of an official from outside the committee.

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Justice Chavan sent his resignation on September 19, shortly after the committee’s second meeting. His resignation was accepted by the state government on Monday. The seven-member panel is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai and was constituted in July with a six-month deadline to submit its report.

In an email addressed to Justice Desai and other committee members, Justice Chavan said the meeting’s three agenda items — confirmation of previous minutes, the website for receiving public responses and finalisation of the questionnaire — were disposed of quickly.

On the questionnaire, he said three members had attempted to put forward suggestions, including whether respondents should be required to answer only in “yes or no” and whether the questionnaire should be professionally examined by professors under the supervision of committee member Dr Suvarna Rawal.

However, Justice Chavan said the chairperson had already circulated a questionnaire finalised by her and stated that it would be uploaded once the website was ready. “Thus, the third and the last item on the agenda of today’s meeting was over. Therefore, to save time and internet I logged out,” he wrote.

He said he had initially understood that the exercise was aimed at gathering the views of people across Maharashtra and building a consensus on issues including “late marriages, perversions, infertility, unstable marriages, time consuming dispute resolution mechanism etc.”

“Now that it is removed, I realise that the aim is to just provide an opportunity to people who may care, to share their responses in yes or no to the questions posed so that analysis of data becomes easy,” he said.

Justice Chavan also raised questions over the participation of Shatrughna Singh, who, according to his email, had been referred to by Justice Desai in an earlier meeting and attended the latest meeting. Singh reportedly reviewed the website and suggested modifications, following which the chairperson directed the authorities to carry out the changes within a week.

Justice Chavan said he was unsure about Singh’s role in the committee and speculated that state officials may have felt that an officer from outside Maharashtra had been brought in because they were not considered competent to undertake the task.

“To solve this problem, I am vacating my seat on the committee by resigning now, so that the Government can fill in the blank promptly,” he wrote.

He also said the resignation would allow him, “as a free citizen”, to express his views on the issue without being bound by the committee’s functioning.

“It was a great learning experience on a subject close to my heart,” Justice Chavan said, while wishing the committee and the people of Maharashtra well.

The committee also comprises former Bombay High Court judge S G Mehare, former Maharashtra chief secretary D K Jain, former advocate general Birendra Saraf, constitutional expert Ramesh Patange and educationist Suvarna Rawal.