Jamui Minor Girl Harassment Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Injured In Police Encounter | VIDEO

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Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the Jamui minor molestation and assault case, was injured in a police encounter on Tuesday during an operation to apprehend him, according to multiple media reports.

According to report in The Times Of India, Yadav sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken into custody before being admitted to Jamui Sadar Hospital for treatment. Further details about the circumstances of the encounter and his current condition are awaited.

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Another accused, identified as Hareram Yadav, was also reportedly injured while allegedly attempting to flee during the police operation. He was subsequently taken for medical treatment.

Police Operation To Nab Absconding Accused

The police action comes as authorities intensify efforts to apprehend those accused in the Jamui case after a video of the alleged assault of two Class 10 students surfaced on social media and triggered widespread outrage.

Police had earlier identified several suspects in connection with the incident and arrested three people. An SIT was also formed to trace the remaining accused.

The incident took place on the evening of September 19, when a minor boy and girl returning from coaching classes on a scooter were allegedly stopped by a group of youths near the Madwa Pahad area of Jamui.

Viral Video Triggered Outrage

Videos of the incident showed the two teenagers being surrounded by a group of people. The boy was allegedly assaulted while the girl was subjected to harassment and inappropriate touching.

The footage subsequently circulated widely on social media, prompting the police to launch an investigation. The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Police have also taken action against social media accounts involved in circulating footage that revealed the identity of the minor victim. An FIR has reportedly been registered against around 120 social media profiles in connection with the circulation of the video.

Probe Underway

The police are continuing raids to apprehend the remaining accused in the case. The latest encounter involving Yadav marks a significant development in the investigation, with authorities now probing the circumstances surrounding the police action and the injuries sustained by the accused.

Further details regarding Yadav's medical condition and the circumstances of the encounter are awaited.