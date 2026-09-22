WATCH: Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays Pickleball With Husband Raj Nidimoru; 'Running Never Looked Sexier’

WATCH: Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays Pickleball With Husband Raj Nidimoru |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her pregnancy journey, balancing work, movement and special moments with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress recently gave fans a glimpse of her active routine as she took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself playing pickleball with Raj.

In the clip, Samantha can be seen taking her position at the back of the court while Raj covered the front as they played doubles. The actress moved across the court to return the ball, appearing fully immersed in the game.

Sharing the video, Samantha added a playful caption that read, “Safe to say my running never looked sexier.” The candid glimpse offered fans a peek into the couple’s fun-filled time together as they embrace this new phase of their lives.

Samantha’s Intimate Baby Shower

The pickleball video comes shortly after glimpses from Samantha’s intimate baby shower surfaced online. The traditional celebration featured the actress seated as family members performed rituals and showered her with flowers and petals.

The ceremony had a distinctly South Indian aesthetic, with women dressed in vibrant sarees surrounding Samantha. The setting was decorated with banana leaves, marigolds and jasmine garlands, adding to the warmth of the traditional celebration.

Raj was also present for the special occasion. Dressed in a black shirt and white trousers, he was seen standing beside Samantha and sharing affectionate moments with her. In one photograph, he gently held her chin as the actress smiled for the camera.

Samantha has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey, including moments involving running, workouts and other physical activities. However, pregnancy-related exercise can vary depending on an individual's health, pregnancy stage and medical circumstances.

Anyone who is pregnant should consult their doctor or healthcare provider before starting or continuing strenuous exercise, particularly activities involving running, jumping or a risk of falling. What is suitable during pregnancy differs from person to person.