Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Battles Insomnia During Pregnancy; Know Its Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing every phase of her pregnancy while keeping fans updated with candid moments from her daily life. The actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, has been sharing heartwarming glimpses of her journey on social media, giving followers an honest look into both the joyful and challenging moments of motherhood.

Most recently, on July 9, Samantha took to Instagram Stories to reveal one of the most common pregnancy struggles, insomnia. Sharing a selfie on her way to the gym, she was seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and a casual workout look. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Insomnia is so much fun. But we go to Zym," adding her signature dose of humour despite the sleepless nights.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram Story |

Insomnia in pregnancy:

Samantha's post resonated with many expecting mothers, as pregnancy-related insomnia is a common concern. Experts estimate that nearly 38% of pregnant women experience sleep disturbances at some point during pregnancy. Hormonal changes, physical discomfort, anxiety and frequent urinal breaks often make getting uninterrupted sleep increasingly difficult.

Insomnia Causes:

One of the biggest reasons behind pregnancy insomnia is fluctuating hormones. Rising progesterone levels can leave women feeling sleepy during the day while simultaneously disrupting restful sleep at night. Changes in estrogen also affect the body's temperature regulation, making it harder to stay comfortable throughout the night.

Increased pressure on the bladder also results in repeated nighttime bathroom visits, further interrupting sleep. Emotional factors such as anxiety about childbirth, finances or the baby's well-being can also keep the mind active long after bedtime.

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Treatment:

Fortunately, there are several simple ways to improve sleep during pregnancy. Doctors often recommend sleeping on the left side to improve blood circulation to the placenta, while placing a pillow between the knees and another beneath the baby bump can ease pressure on the body. Reducing fluid intake two to three hours before bedtime may help minimise overnight bathroom trips, while avoiding caffeine and heavy or spicy dinners can also prevent sleep disruptions caused by heartburn.

Experts also suggest following the "20-minute rule"- if sleep doesn't come within 20 minutes, it is better to get out of bed and engage in a quiet, relaxing activity under dim lighting before trying again. Keeping the bedroom cool with a fan or lower room temperature can make sleeping more comfortable, as pregnancy naturally raises body temperature.