Pregnancy In Summer? Doctors Share Essential Tips To Beat The Heat | canva

As India faces rising temperatures and the possibility of extreme heat conditions this May, the impact of climate on health is becoming increasingly evident, especially for expectant mothers. With heatwaves intensifying across the country, experts highlight the need for extra care during pregnancy.

Highlighting a broader reproductive health concern, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist & IVF Specialist, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai and Fortis Hospitals Delhi & Chandigarh adds, "The steady rise in temperature across the country is not just an environmental concern but a reproductive health issue. We are seeing extreme heat during the summer months for the last couple of years."

"This is making pregnancy more challenging for some women due to poor egg quality and implantation difficulties. As a result, we are seeing women with reduced chances of natural conception and a higher dependency on assisted reproductive techniques like IVF, where environmental and lifestyle factors are increasingly playing a role in treatment outcomes," he added.

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With rising temperatures making pregnancy more challenging, Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, shares essential tips to help expectant mothers stay safe and comfortable during summer.

Stay Hydrated At All Times

Hydration is crucial during pregnancy and even more so in extreme heat. Drink water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration. Natural cooling drinks like coconut water, buttermilk, and lemon water help replenish electrolytes. Adding water-rich fruits such as watermelon, cucumber and muskmelon to your diet can further support hydration.

Choose Breathable & Comfortable Clothing

Opt for lightweight, loose-fitting clothes made from breathable fabrics like cotton to allow proper airflow and reduce sweating. Avoid synthetic or tight clothing that traps heat. If stepping out, protect yourself with an umbrella, scarf or hat and try to stay indoors during peak heat hours (late morning to mid-afternoon).

Keep Your Body Cool

Simple practices can help regulate body temperature. Take lukewarm showers to cool down without shocking your system. Applying a damp cloth to pulse points like the neck, wrists and ankles can provide instant relief. Ensure your living space is well-ventilated and use fans or air conditioning to maintain a comfortable environment, especially while sleeping.

Eat Light & Seasonal Foods

Heavy, fried, and spicy foods can increase body heat and lead to discomfort like acidity or indigestion. Instead, opt for light, easy-to-digest meals including fresh fruits and vegetables. Eating smaller, frequent meals can help maintain energy levels and support better digestion during pregnancy.

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Manage Swelling & Improve Circulation

Swelling in the feet and ankles is common during pregnancy and can worsen in the heat. Elevate your legs whenever possible, avoid tight footwear, and take short walks to improve blood circulation. Gentle exercises like prenatal yoga or evening strolls during cooler hours can also help.

Watch Out For Heat Exhaustion Signs

Be alert to symptoms such as dizziness, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, nausea, or fainting. These could indicate heat exhaustion and may require immediate attention. Pregnancy already puts extra strain on the body, and heat-related complications can escalate quickly if ignored.

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