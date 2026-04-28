Summer Survival Guide: Top Foods That Reduce Body Heat Naturally

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 28, 2026
As temperatures soar, staying cool isn’t just about what you drink, it’s also about what you eat. Adding the right cooling foods to your diet can help regulate body temperature and keep you refreshed from within.
1. Watermelon Packed with water and natural sugars, it helps hydrate the body and keeps internal temperature in check.
2. Cucumber High in water and fiber, cucumber cools the body, aids digestion and prevents dehydration.
3. Curd (Yogurt) Rich in probiotics, it soothes the stomach, supports gut health, and helps regulate body heat.
4. Muskmelon (Kharbuja) This seasonal fruit is light, hydrating, and helps maintain electrolyte balance during extreme heat.
5. Leafy Greens (Spinach, Lettuce) These are easy to digest and have high water content, helping the body stay cool and nourished.
6. Sabja Seeds (Basil Seeds) Known for their cooling properties, sabja seeds help reduce body heat, improve digestion, and keep you feeling refreshed when added to meals or desserts.