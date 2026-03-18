Top Skincare Tips To Avoid Sunburn & Heat Rashes During Summer | Canva

As temperatures continue to soar across Maharashtra, dermatologists are witnessing a rise in summer-related skin issues such as heat rashes, sunburn and acne breakouts. Prolonged exposure to intense sunlight, combined with excessive sweating and oil production, can weaken the skin barrier and trigger problems like pigmentation, redness and sensitivity.

While sunscreen is often considered the first line of defence against the sun, experts say effective summer skincare goes far beyond just applying Sun Protection Factor creams.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dr. Sunita Naik, Head Medical Advisor and Dermatologist at Kaya Limited, shared practical tips on maintaining healthy skin during peak summer. From the right skincare routine to precautions for people spending long hours outdoors, she explains how small but consistent steps can help protect the skin from sunburn, heat rashes and other seasonal concerns.

Apart from sunscreen, what are the essential steps to include in a summer skincare routine?

Keeping your summer skin-care routine easy and simple is very important. A good summer skincare routine includes gentle cleansing (twice a day), lightweight moisturizers that are oil-free, hydrating your body, and not using heavy or pore-clogging products.

Wearing a wide-brimmed hat, UV-protective clothing and sunglasses will help guard you against sun damage and will prevent discomfort from the heat and from sweating.

How often should sunscreen be reapplied when temperatures are extremely high?

To maintain sun protection, sunscreen should be reapplied approximately every two hours when you are outside. During hot weather, when you are sweating heavily or swimming, you should reapply it every hour and fifteen to ninety minutes to provide adequate protection against the sun's harmful UV rays.

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For people who spend long hours outdoors, what additional precautions should they take to protect their skin?

People who spend lots of time outside should wear a wide-brimmed hat, UV-protective clothing and sunglasses, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, look for shade whenever possible and avoid the sun from 11 am to 4 pm. In addition to all these things, it is also important to use sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection (SPF 30 or higher).

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