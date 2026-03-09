Say No To Tanning! 5 Best Tips To Protect Your Skin From Summer Heat

By: Aanchal C | March 09, 2026
As temperatures rise and the sun grows harsher, our skin faces increased risks of dehydration, sunburn, and tanning
Protecting your skin during the summer months is essential for maintaining a healthy, radiant complexion. Here are five effective tips to stay protected from the heat and unwanted tanning:
Use Sunscreen Daily: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even on cloudy days. Reapply every two hours, especially if you’re swimming or sweating
Wear Protective Clothing: Opt for lightweight, long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses to shield your skin from direct sunlight
Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and help flush out toxins, preventing dryness and dullness
Limit Sun Exposure: Avoid stepping out during peak sun hours (10 AM to 4 PM). Seek shade whenever possible and plan outdoor activities for early mornings or late afternoons
Incorporate Antioxidant-Rich Foods: Eat fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants, such as berries, citrus, spinach, and tomatoes. These help combat the damaging effects of sun exposure and keep your skin healthy
