International Yoga Day 2026: Can Pregnant Women Do Yoga? Expert Shares Benefits, Safety Tips & Warning Signs To Know |

Yoga has often been described as a challenging practice that requires flexibility and years of training. Many people are introduced to it through random poses and social media clips, leading to misconceptions about what yoga truly is. However, with increasing awareness and easy access to guided sessions online, more people are embracing yoga as a healthy practice that benefits both the body and mind.

Among the many myths surrounding pregnancy, one of the most common is that women when pregnant should avoid exercise altogether and simply rest. However, experts say staying active through gentle and guided physical activities can actually benefit both the mother and the baby. Yoga, in particular, has emerged as one of the most recommended forms of exercise during pregnancy due to its focus on movement, breathing and relaxation.

International Yoga Day 2026: Can Pregnant Women Do Yoga? Expert Shares Benefits, Safety Tips & Warning Signs To Know |

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist, obstetrician and IVF expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, says, "Yoga can be a useful form of exercise in pregnancy, where practiced safely and with proper guidance. Pre-natal yoga has been associated with increased flexibility, reduced back pain, better posture, lower stress levels, better sleep quality and preparation for labour through breathing and relaxation techniques."

However, she cautions that pregnancy brings significant physical changes and not every yoga posture is suitable at every stage of pregnancy. "Pregnancy does bring major physical changes and not all poses are good for each trimester," she warns.

Tips For A Safe Pregnancy Yoga Practice

Talk to your doctor first: Women with high-risk pregnancies or medical complications should seek medical clearance before starting any exercise routine.

Choose prenatal yoga classes: These sessions are specifically designed to accommodate pregnancy-related changes and address safety concerns.

Avoid lying on your back for long after the first trimester: This position may reduce blood flow in some women.

Avoid deep twists and intense abdominal exercises: Such movements can place unnecessary strain on the growing uterus.

Avoid hot yoga: Excessive heat can increase the risk of dehydration and overheating during pregnancy.

Focus on balance and stability: As the centre of gravity shifts during pregnancy, maintaining balance becomes more challenging. Using support whenever necessary is advisable.

Practice controlled breathing: Breathing exercises can help reduce anxiety and may prove beneficial during labour.

Stay hydrated and don't overdo it: Pregnancy is not the time to push physical limits or experiment with intense workouts.

Dr Bajaj also stresses that every pregnancy is unique. Women should stop exercising immediately and consult their doctor if they experience symptoms such as vaginal bleeding, dizziness, chest pain, severe headaches, contractions or decreased fetal movement.

Summing up the role of yoga during pregnancy, she says, "When done properly, yoga is a good option for a healthy pregnancy. The trick is to choose the right style, adapt the practice to the body's needs and get expert advice as necessary. Yoga is not just meant to burn calories but to improve your physical health, mental well-being and overall lifestyle in the long run."