Yoga For Weight Loss: Can Daily Yoga Routine Help Burn Calories? Experts Explain the Benefits

Yoga For Weight Loss: Can Daily Yoga Routine Reduce Your Excess Fat? | AI-Generated Representational Image

On International Yoga Day 2026, experts weigh in to help understand if yoga help you lose weight. While yoga may not involve intense cardio sessions or heavy weight training, they believe that its benefits for weight management are far more holistic and long-lasting.

Can Yoga Help with Weight Loss?

"Yes, yoga can help with weight loss, but not always in the way many people expect. Traditional yoga might not burn as many calories as high-intensity workouts, but it helps with weight management through a combination of exercise, better metabolism, reduced stress and healthier lifestyle habits," says Dr Sabrina Bokil, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Jupiter Hospital, Pune.

Unlike crash diets or quick-fix fitness regimens, yoga works gradually by improving overall physical and mental well-being. It encourages consistency, body awareness and sustainable habits that contribute to long-term weight management.

Which Types of Yoga are Best for Weight Loss?

Not all forms of yoga are the same. Some styles are more dynamic and physically demanding, helping practitioners burn calories while also building strength and stamina.

"Vinyasa Yoga, Power Yoga and Ashtanga Yoga are styles that involve movement throughout the class. These can get your heart rate up, help you burn calories, and build muscle tone. Regular yoga practice builds flexibility, strength and endurance, which makes it easier to be physically active overall," explains Dr Bokil.

These movement-based yoga forms combine stretching with continuous flow sequences, making them particularly effective for those looking to incorporate fitness into their wellness routine.

The Connection Between Stress and Weight Gain

One of yoga's biggest advantages lies in its ability to manage stress. Emotional eating, unhealthy cravings and hormonal imbalances often make weight loss difficult, even with exercise and dieting.

"Yoga's impact on stress is one of the best benefits for weight loss. Chronic stress levels can increase levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with the storage of fat, especially in the abdominal region. Yoga's breathing exercises, mindfulness practices and relaxation techniques can help to reduce stress levels, which may lead to less emotional eating and fewer unhealthy food cravings," says Dr Bokil.

Yoga Works Best with a Balanced Lifestyle

While yoga offers multiple benefits, experts stress that it should not be viewed as a standalone solution for rapid weight loss.

"Yoga also increases awareness of the body, which helps people make more conscious food choices and have a healthier relationship with food. Yoga alone may not be a quick fix for weight loss, but when practiced with a balanced diet and regular physical activity, it can help in sustainable weight management," concludes Dr Bokil.

As International Yoga Day 2026 nears, yoga serves as a reminder that fitness is not only about burning calories. Sometimes, lasting weight management begins with reducing stress, moving mindfully, and building healthier habits one step at a time.