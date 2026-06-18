International Yoga Day 2026: Can You Do Yoga During Your Periods? Experts Share Tips | AI Generated Representational Image

As International Yoga Day approaches, conversations around mindful wellness and listening to one's body are gaining momentum. One of the most common questions women ask is whether they should continue practicing yoga during menstruation. While periods often bring cramps, fatigue, bloating and mood swings, experts say yoga doesn't necessarily have to stop during this time.

In fact, the right kind of yoga can help ease discomfort and promote relaxation, provided it is approached gently and according to individual comfort levels.

Expert guidance:

Dr. Sabrina Bokil, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Jupiter Hospital, Pune, says there is no fixed rule against exercising during periods, but women should be mindful of their energy levels. "Don't try to work through the pain or discomfort. If you get tired, cut back on the length or intensity of your workout," she advises.

She further notes that some yoga instructors recommend avoiding long inversions such as headstands or shoulder stands during menstruation. However, she points out that scientific evidence regarding their effects remains limited. "In the end, it should come down to personal comfort," she says.

Medical advice for severe symptoms

Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist, obstetrician and IVF expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, adds that women experiencing severe symptoms should exercise caution. "Women who have severe pain, dizziness, heavy bleeding or medical conditions like endometriosis should consult a healthcare professional before carrying on with vigorous exercise," she says.

Tips For Practising Yoga During Periods:

-Opt for relaxing, restorative or beginner yoga classes.

-Emphasis on breathing exercises and relaxation techniques.

-Practice relaxing poses like Child's Pose, Cat-Cow Stretch, Supine Twist and Butterfly Pose.

-Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Read Also 5 Soothing Yoga Poses To Manage PCOS Naturally

Experts emphasise that menstruation is not a reason to avoid movement altogether. The key lies in choosing gentle practices, staying hydrated and paying attention to what your body needs. During periods, yoga should feel soothing and restorative rather than strenuous, helping women feel more balanced and comfortable through their menstrual cycle.