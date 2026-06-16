International Yoga Day 2026: Vidya Malavade's Flexible Yoga Moves And Wellness Mantras Will Inspire You To Roll Out Your Mat |

When it comes to fitness inspiration, actress Vidya Malavade continues to prove that age is just a number. The 53-year-old actress and wellness enthusiast has built a strong following for her dedication to yoga and mindful living, regularly sharing snippets of her fitness journey on social media.

The Mismatched actress is widely admired for her incredible flexibility and disciplined yoga practice. Her Instagram feed is a treasure hub of challenging asanas, breathwork routines and simple movement exercises that encourage followers to prioritise their physical and mental well-being.

In one of her recent videos, Vidya performed the Ashtanga Primary Series and highlighted the benefits of forward bends. According to her, these poses are incredibly grounding and can have a calming effect on the mind and nervous system. She explained that forward bends not only lengthen the spine and stretch the hamstrings but also create a sense of surrender and release, helping bring about inner peace and emotional balance.

In another post, the actress spoke about the growing conversation around nitric oxide and its healing properties. Rather than relying on expensive supplements, Vidya recommended a simple yogic practice to naturally boost nitric oxide production in the body, Bhramari Pranayam, also known as the Humming Bee Breath.

She explained that this breathing technique may help reduce inflammation, support cardiovascular health, regulate high blood pressure, improve memory, and enhance energy and vitality. The practice is also believed to aid in managing depression, easing muscle soreness, and maintaining healthy arterial function.

Apart from advanced yoga routines and breathwork, Vidya also advocates incorporating simple daily movements into one's schedule. In one of her videos, she encouraged followers to dedicate just 10 minutes to mindful movement, saying it helps the body release stored stress and tension, loosen up, and prepare for the day ahead.

On International Day of Yoga 2026, Vidya Malavade stands as a reminder that yoga is not merely a fitness routine but a holistic lifestyle that nurtures both body and mind.