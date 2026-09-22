Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Passes Away At 75; Family Requests Privacy

Rani Mukerji's Mother Dies At 75 |

In a shocking turn of events, actress Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75, leaving the family and fans deeply saddened. The news was confirmed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), which issued a heartfelt statement expressing the family’s grief.

Rani Mukerji's Mother Dies At 75

The statement read, "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief," as per the statement shared by India Today.

Krishna Mukerji was a beloved figure in Rani’s life and remained a strong source of support.

More Details Awaited

The cause of Krishna Mukerji’s death has not been publicly disclosed so far. Details regarding her funeral and last rites are also not known at the time of writing. Further information is awaited from the family or an official representative.

Krishna Mukerji was a former playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios. Ram passed away on October 22, 2017, at the age of 84.

Rani was recently in New York, where she attended designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s New York Fashion Week showcase on September 15. However, it is not known whether Rani is still in New York or has returned following the death of her mother, Krishna Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji's Mother On Daughter's First National Award Win

Earlier, Rani won her first National Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway after more than three decades in Bollywood. Her mother, Krishna Mukerji, had shared that she was immensely proud of her daughter’s achievement, but felt that the honour had come a little late.

Krishna had also expressed her view that Rani deserved the National Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black.