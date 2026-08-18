FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'JP Nadda Undergoes Angioplasty, SC Rejects Plea To End Hanging'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Pakistan SC Orders Immediate Hospitalisation Of Ex-PM Imran Khan, Calls For Medical Board

The Supreme Court urged PTI not to politicise Khan’s health. Justice Afghan said the party should ensure that his medical condition does not become a political issue. (Read more...)

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan | File

2. Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Replace Death By Hanging With 'Less Painful' Methods

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also declined to refer earlier judgments to a larger Bench. However, the Court said the issue could be reconsidered if compelling scientific evidence on alternative methods emerges. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | File

3. Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma Retains Stake as Antfin Receives Value from Share Sale

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will retain his 9% direct stake as Resilient sells 4.98% of Paytm, with the transaction's economic value going entirely to Antfin. (Read more...)

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma Retains Stake as Antfin Receives Value from Share Sale | File

4. Union Minister JP Nadda Undergoes Angioplasty At AIIMS Delhi, Condition Stable

Nadda was admitted after experiencing uneasiness on August 13. AIIMS said he was evaluated and underwent several tests, including coronary angiography, which is used to detect blockages and determine further treatment for the patient. (Read more...)

Union Minister JP Nadda |

5. JNU Admissions 2026-27: Delhi HC Puts Deprivation-Point System On Hold, Says Adding Marks To CUET Scores Could Undermine Exam Sanctity

The Delhi High Court has directed JNU to keep admissions based on its deprivation-point system on hold for the 2026-27 session. The court observed that awarding up to 12 points, equivalent to 36 marks, could alter CUET scores and undermine the sanctity of the entrance exam. The matter was listed for August 24, with JNU directed to file its response. (Read more...)

JNU Admissions 2026-27: Delhi HC Puts Deprivation-Point System On Hold, Says Adding Marks To CUET Scores Could Undermine Exam Sanctity | File Pic

6. Meta Intensifies Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material Spread & Resurfacing Across Platforms Amid Talks With MeitY

Meta is stepping up efforts to prevent child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from spreading or reappearing on its platforms amid discussions with MeitY. The government has stressed compliance with Indian laws and warned that platforms could lose safe harbour protection for violations. Officials said the focus is regulation and user safety, not censorship. (Read more...)

Meta is stepping up efforts to prevent child sexual abuse material | Wikipedia

7. CMF Buds Neo Earbuds Set To Launch In India On August 20: What To Expect?

CMF will launch the Buds Neo earbuds in India on August 20 at noon, positioning them as its most affordable audio product yet. Teasers reveal blue, orange and black colour options, a metallic-finish design and a charging case with a corner-mounted volume rocker. Pricing and full specifications remain unconfirmed ahead of launch. (Read more...)

Buds Neo.

20 August. pic.twitter.com/ZjfWxscOXE — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) August 18, 2026

8. Two Snakes Found At Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence Mannat; 1 Rescued: Report

The snake appeared frightened and stayed coiled as the rescue team approached. It was eventually caught without incident and released into its natural habitat in accordance with Forest Department guidelines. (Read more...)

Shah Rukh Khan | File

9. Detroit TV Anchor Calls Her Boss ‘B**ch’ In Heated Newsroom Dispute, Fired; Video Goes Viral Amid Lawsuit - WATCH

Former Fox 2 Detroit anchor Taryn Asher was caught on video calling a colleague “bitch” during a heated newsroom dispute and later saying she was “so done with her antics.” Fox says repeated outbursts and unprofessional conduct led to her firing. Asher, who is suing for sex discrimination and retaliation, disputes the station’s characterization and alleges she was treated unfairly. (Read more...)

Taryn Asher, a former evening news anchor at WJBK-TV (Fox 2 Detroit), is suing Fox Television Stations and New World Communications of Detroit, the station's owners, for sex discrimination and retaliation.

The station cited her “unprofessional workplace behavior” and “outbursts”… pic.twitter.com/q6TabeSWAF — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) August 17, 2026

10. 'You’re Too Tall, Go Home': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Harsh Rejections & Struggles Before Stardom

Amitabh Bachchan recalled the harsh criticism and rejection he faced during his early days in Bollywood. He said he was told he was too tall to act and was once thrown off a film set for arriving late. Bachchan also spoke about gradually improving through criticism before becoming one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars. (Read more...)