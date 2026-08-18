Detroit TV Anchor Calls Her Boss ‘B**ch’ In Heated Newsroom Dispute, Fired; Video Goes Viral Amid Lawsuit - WATCH

Former Fox 2 Detroit anchor Taryn Asher is at the center of renewed attention after video surfaced showing her involved in a tense newsroom confrontation in which she called a colleague “bitch” and later complained about the woman’s behavior.

The footage, reportedly recorded while Asher was preparing a public service announcement, has emerged as the former anchor sues Fox Television Stations and New World Communications of Detroit for alleged sex discrimination and retaliation. Fox denies those allegations and says Asher was removed from the air because of repeated workplace conduct issues.

Taryn Asher video shows heated exchange

In the recording, Asher appears to be discussing scripts and the pressure of preparing for the PSA. She explains that she was trying to correct a portion of the material while also getting ready to appear on camera.

“See, I mean, I can’t wait for you to go through them all and then I go through them, because then I’m already getting ready by then,” she says.

The discussion becomes increasingly confrontational.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I don’t think you are. You’re walking out really angry,” Asher says before adding, “Bitch.”

The exchange continues, with Asher saying, “Can I please finish what I’m going to say?”

She then tells the colleague, “What the f–k. Grow up.”

Asher subsequently vents about the workplace dispute, saying, “I’m so done with her antics, telling on me every five seconds. I’m done.”

Fox cites workplace outbursts

Fox says the video is consistent with broader complaints about Asher’s conduct before she was placed on paid leave in November 2025.

In its court response, the station alleged that employees had complained about confrontations involving guest assignments, profanity and raised voices. Fox ultimately said Asher would not return because of her “repeated outbursts in the newsroom and multiple instances of unprofessional conduct with her colleagues.”

The station also described disputes involving Asher and male co-anchor Roop Raj, including disagreements over political interviews.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Asher denies fox’s characterisation

Asher's lawsuit argues that she was treated differently because of her gender and retaliated against after raising concerns about alleged favoritism toward male employees.

Her attorney told The New York Post, “We strongly disagree with Fox’s characterization of Ms. Asher’s workplace behavior.”

The lawyer also argued that the video does not provide the complete context surrounding the dispute and said it was being highlighted only after Asher raised discrimination and retaliation claims.

The lawsuit remains a dispute between two sharply different accounts: Fox says workplace behavior prompted Asher’s removal, while Asher alleges gender discrimination and retaliation played a role in her firing.