2 Snakes Found At Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence Mannat; 1 Rescued: Report

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan ’s iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, had an unexpected visitor on Monday evening when two snakes were spotted on the property. A rescue operation was launched, resulting in one of the reptiles being safely caught and released.

According to Hindustan Times, snake rescuer Vicky Dubey received a call around 8 pm after the snakes were noticed moving around the Bandra property. He immediately informed Forest Department officials and the Mumbai Range Office, Thane, before making his way to Mannat.

After reaching the residence, Dubey and the officials discovered one of the snakes hiding beneath a staircase in the courtyard. The reptile was identified as a Dhaman, also known as an Indian rat snake, which is non-venomous.

The snake appeared frightened and stayed coiled as the rescue team approached. It was eventually caught without incident and released into its natural habitat in accordance with Forest Department guidelines.

The second snake, however, managed to escape after being startled by the movement of people around the premises. It remained untraced following the rescue operation.

Similar Snake Incident at Salman Khan’s Home

The incident at Mannat comes a few months after a similar situation at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment. Earlier this year, a snake was reportedly spotted at the actor’s residence, where he lives with his family.

A snake rescuer was called to the property and successfully caught the reptile before handing it over to the authorities.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Film King

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his upcoming action film King, which has already generated great interest among fans.

The project is particularly notable as it will feature his daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. Suhana previously made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies.

Shah Rukh is set to play a veteran hitman who takes on the responsibility of protecting a young girl. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.