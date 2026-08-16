FDA Issues Notices To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Over Vimal Elaichi Ad | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued show-cause notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their endorsement of a ‘Vimal Elaichi’ advertisement, alleging that the branding could amount to indirect or surrogate promotion of prohibited pan masala and tobacco products.

Actors Given 15 Days To Explain Their Association With Advertisement

The actors have been given 15 days to submit written replies along with documents explaining their association with the advertisement and the due diligence undertaken before endorsing the product.

The FDA has also directed them to immediately stop participating in the advertisement and remove related promotional content from their official social media accounts, websites and other digital platforms under their control.

Notices Seek Endorsement Deals, Campaign And Platform Details

The notices seek details of the endorsement agreements, campaign briefs, product information, payments, advertising agency and brand owner involved in the campaign. The actors have also been asked to provide details of television channels, digital platforms and social media platforms where the advertisement was broadcast or published, along with the duration of the campaign.

The FDA has questioned whether ‘Vimal Elaichi’ is an independently marketed product or a brand extension being used to promote Vimal pan masala or tobacco products. It has also raised concerns that the use of the ‘Vimal’ name, its presentation and brand identity could create an association with pan masala among consumers.

Food And Drug Association Says It Had Complained About Advertisement

Abhay Pandey, president of the All Foods and Drugs License Holders Association, said the organisation had complained to the FDA about the advertisement around one-and-a-half months ago.

“I am happy that the FDA has issued a notice against them,” said Pandey.

The notices also seek to know what due diligence the actors or their agencies carried out before entering into the endorsement. They have been asked to provide details of the product, brand extension, advertising campaign and their commercial arrangements with the advertiser.

The FDA has not declared the three actors guilty. The notices have been issued on the basis of prima facie objections and give the actors an opportunity to explain their role and submit supporting documents.

Managers representing Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan did not respond to calls and messages seeking their comments on the FDA notices. A response from Tiger Shroff's team was also awaited.

If the actors fail to respond within 15 days, or if their explanations are found unsatisfactory, the FDA may initiate further action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and rules framed under it.

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