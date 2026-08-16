SEAL Ashram Marks 80th Independence Day With 425+ Residents, Celebrates Dignity And Inclusion |

SEAL Ashram marked India’s 80th Independence Day with more than 425 residents from over 20 states, celebrating the occasion with patriotic fervour, gratitude and a strong message of dignity and inclusion.

Former Maharashtra Minority Commission Vice Chairman Joins Celebrations

The celebrations were attended by Dr Abraham Mathai, former Vice Chairman of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, who joined the residents and SEAL volunteers for the special occasion.

Sachin Pawar, Assistant Police Inspector (API) of the City Police Station, also attended the programme along with his team. Pawar sponsored 450 snack boxes for the Ashram residents and around 50 children from the Vangani Anganwadi school.

Stationery Distributed Among Children From Wangani Village

As part of the celebrations, stationery items were also distributed among children from the Anganwadi and primary classes in Wangani village.

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The national flag was hoisted during the programme, followed by the National Anthem. SEAL friends, well-wishers and supporters from different walks of life also participated in the celebrations.

SEAL Ashram provides care and support to abandoned, destitute, elderly, mentally challenged and homeless people. For its residents, the Independence Day celebration was presented as more than a national event, with the organisation emphasising that every individual deserves dignity, care, love and a place to call home.

The Ashram said its idea of freedom extends beyond political independence to freedom from loneliness, neglect, hunger, homelessness and abandonment.

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