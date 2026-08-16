Panvel PMC Constitution Pillar Proposal Moves Closer To General Body Approval Amid Appeal For Consensus

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

A proposal to erect a grand ‘Constitution Pillar’ featuring the Preamble to the Indian Constitution outside the new administrative headquarters of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now reached a crucial stage, with attention turning to the elected representatives.

Constitution Enthusiast Seeks Support From Mayor And Corporators

Constitution enthusiast Sachin Shahaji Gaikwad has written to the mayor, Leader of Opposition and several corporators, urging them to support the proposal and ensure that it is placed before the PMC General Body for consideration and approval.

The proposal has been under discussion for some time. According to Gaikwad, correspondence regarding the project has been undertaken with the state government, the district collector, the tehsil administration and the municipal corporation. The civic administration has also reportedly undertaken the necessary preliminary preparations in connection with the proposal.

General Body Approval Needed For Official Go-Ahead

However, administrative preparations alone will not be sufficient for the project to receive an official go-ahead. The proposal will have to be included in the agenda of the General Body, discussed and approved by the elected representative.

The proposed pillar is envisioned not merely as an architectural or beautification feature, but as a public symbol of India's democratic values.

Preamble Display To Highlight Justice, Liberty, Equality And Fraternity

The Constitution is the foundation of the country's democratic system and guarantees the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. A Constitution Pillar carrying the Preamble could serve as a daily reminder of these values to citizens, elected representatives, officials and employees visiting the municipal headquarters.

The words ‘We, the People of India’ in the Preamble also underline the relationship between citizens and the institutions of governance. A prominent public display of the Preamble could therefore help reinforce constitutional awareness among citizens.

Final Decision Rests With PMC General Body

While the civic administration has reportedly initiated preparations, the final institutional decision rests with the General Body. The proposal will need to be formally placed before the house for discussion and approval.

Gaikwad has appealed to corporators cutting across political parties to support the initiative and take a unanimous decision on the issue.

Constitutional Values Placed Above Political Differences

He has stressed that “the Constitution has no political party”, arguing that constitutional values belong to the entire nation and should remain above political differences. Whether representatives of different political parties can reach a consensus on the proposal is therefore expected to be closely watched.

Panvel is undergoing rapid urban expansion, with a growing population, new infrastructure projects, civic facilities and an expanding administrative framework. Against this backdrop, the proposal seeks to combine the city's physical development with the public recognition of democratic and constitutional values.

Pillar Could Give New PMC Headquarters A Distinct Democratic Identity

As the new municipal headquarters is expected to become the principal centre of civic administration, a Constitution Pillar at its entrance could give the administrative complex a distinct democratic and educational significance.

The initiative could also be linked to broader efforts to promote constitutional literacy and awareness about citizens' rights and responsibilities.

Gaikwad has said he has consistently pursued the demand at various levels of the government and administration. Correspondence has reportedly been undertaken with the state government, the district collector's office, the tehsil office and the PMC.

With the administration having taken a positive view of the proposal and undertaken preliminary preparations, the matter has now moved towards the decision-making stage at the municipal level.

Gaikwad has appealed to all elected representatives to set aside political differences and support the proposal. If approved, the Constitution Pillar could become a prominent public symbol of democratic values and a significant landmark in Panvel's civic landscape.

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