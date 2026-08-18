Union Minister JP Nadda Undergoes Angioplasty At AIIMS Delhi, Condition Stable

JP Nadda | File

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday underwent angioplasty at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, according to an official statement by the hospital. The Minister is stable and under observation in the Department of Cardiology.

AIIMS, in a press release, said, "Shri JP Nadda, Hon'ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, underwent angioplasty on 17th August 2026 and is stable and under observation in the Dept of Cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi."

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Angioplasty is a procedure performed to widen narrow or blocked heart veins using a thin tube (catheter) and a balloon. This is followed by inserting a stent into the heart to remove the blockage.

The BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after experiencing uneasiness on the evening of August 13, the hospital said. He was evaluated and underwent several tests, including a coronary angiography.

Angiography is performed to detect any blockages in the heart. It assesses the extent of blockage in each heart vein. This test determines whether a stent is needed or whether medication alone is sufficient.