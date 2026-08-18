CMF Buds Neo Earbuds Set To Launch In India On August 20: What To Expect?

CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, will launch its new earbuds, the CMF Buds Neo, in India on August 20 at 12 noon IST. The company has positioned the device as the most accessible entry point into its audio lineup so far.

CMF Buds Neo: Design and colour options

The company took to X to announce the launch date of the device. Teasers shared by CMF show the Buds Neo in three colour options - blue, orange and black. An earlier close-up image revealed a white stem, a metallic-finish body and an orange silicone ear tip on one of the variants.

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The earbuds appear to feature at least two microphone openings, while a circular section on the stem is likely the touch-control area. A separate teaser video also showed a volume rocker positioned on the corner of the charging case, a control style similar to the dial seen on the case of the CMF Clip Pro, which allows users to manage playback, adjust volume and answer calls.

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CMF Buds Neo: Where does it sit in the lineup?

The Buds Neo is expected to sit below CMF's existing Buds 2 series. The CMF Buds 2, priced at Rs. 2,799 in India, offers 11mm drivers, hybrid ANC rated up to 48dB, Bluetooth 5.4 and IP55 water resistance. The Buds 2 Plus, priced at Rs 3,299, adds 12mm LCP drivers, LDAC support and ANC rated up to 50dB. Pricing and full specifications for the Buds Neo have not yet been confirmed.

The launch comes after CMF confirmed it would not release a successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro this year. CMF co-founder Akis Evangelidis had earlier said rising memory prices made it difficult to deliver a meaningful upgrade at a reasonable cost, while confirming that the company had several new products and categories planned for 2026. The Buds Neo appears to be among these planned launches.