Pakistan SC Orders Immediate Hospitalisation Of Ex-PM Imran Khan, Calls For Medical Board

Imran Khan | FPJ

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment. The court also directed that a medical board be constituted to examine his health and oversee his treatment.

Bench hears medical petitions

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed was hearing petitions concerning Khan’s medical treatment and meetings with his family. The bench also included Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

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Court seeks complete medical records

The court sought Khan’s complete medical records from Adiala Jail after Justice Waheed pointed out that only a summary, rather than the full report, had been submitted. A jail report had raised concerns over Khan’s pulse and cardiac condition and mentioned a recommendation for angiography. Islamabad’s Advocate General said the procedure could be conducted at a hospital outside the prison.

The PTI also sought an investigation into the possible cause of blood clots in Khan’s body and requested that his private doctors be allowed to examine him.

PTI urged against politicisation

The Supreme Court urged PTI not to politicise Khan’s health. Justice Afghan said the party should ensure that his medical condition does not become a political issue.

Court addresses family meetings

The court also said meetings between Khan and his sisters were a fundamental right and sought details of their meetings over the past three years, along with records of calls between Khan and his sons.

Khan, 73, has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces several cases, which he and PTI have described as politically motivated.