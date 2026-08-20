FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Double Murder-Suicide in Lucknow, Sajjan Kumar No More'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. 'Today I Killed My Wife...': Chilling WhatsApp Status Of Lucknow Bank Employee Allegedly Surfaces After He Shot His Estranged Wife Dead

“Today I killed my wife,” read an alleged WhatsApp status attributed to SBI employee Manas Bajpai after he reportedly shot estranged wife Divya Mishra in Lucknow on Thursday. The message, whose authenticity remains unverified, accused her of cheating and mentioned his intent to die. Bajpai allegedly later killed his sister before killing himself. Police are examining the digital evidence. (Read more...)

'Today I Killed My Wife...': Chilling WhatsApp Status Of Lucknow Bank Employee Allegedly Surfaces After He Shot His Estranged Wife Dead |

2. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: What Were The Cases Against Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar?

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar died aged 80 on Thursday after convictions in major cases linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Delhi High Court handed him life imprisonment in 2018 over five killings, while another court gave him a second life term in 2025. He was acquitted in two other riot cases in January, while his Supreme Court challenge remained pending. (Read more...)

Sajjan Kumar | ANI

3. India’s Investor Base Jumps Almost Five Times To 13.37 Crore Since FY19 As Stock Market Participation Spreads Beyond Western States

India’s registered investor base has surged nearly fivefold since FY19 to 13.37 crore in July 2026, with participation spreading across the country. North India has emerged as the fastest-growing region, while Maharashtra and Gujarat have lost share. July saw 13.3 lakh new investor registrations, led by Uttar Pradesh. (Read more...)

Sensex had a turbulent first half in 2026 | File

4. Mumbai: Bombay HC Restrains BMC From Changing Reservation Of Neville D’Souza Football Ground At Bandra

Bombay High Court has directed the BMC not to take further steps to change the reservation of Neville D'Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation until further orders. The court noted that an assurance previously given before it had not been communicated to the civic chief. The direction effectively puts further action concerning the ground's reservation on hold for now. (Read more...)

Mumbai: Bombay HC Restrains BMC From Changing Reservation Of Neville D’Souza Football Ground At Bandra | FPJ

5. RTI Exposes Political Push In Mumbai's BMC Engineer Transfers, Postings & Promotions; Activist Urges CM Fadnavis To Ban Recommendations

RTI records have revealed recommendation letters from ministers, MPs and MLAs seeking transfers, postings and promotions of BMC engineers between 2024 and 2026. The disclosures have renewed concerns over political interference in civic appointments. RTI activist Santosh Daundkar has urged CM Devendra Fadnavis to ban such recommendations. (Read more...)

BMC headquarters in Mumbai | File

6. Moradabad: Mother Of 3 Marries Father Of 6, Village Panchayat Gives Social Approval

The couple reportedly travelled to Kaliyar Sharif and married without informing their families. They later completed the legal formalities for a court marriage. (Read more...)

7. 'Safety Was An Afterthought': Ex-Meta Director Accuses Instagram Of Putting Growth Over Child Safety

Former Meta engineering director Arturo Bejar told a US federal court that Instagram took a “don’t ask, don’t tell” approach toward under-13 users, prioritising engagement and growth over safety. He said tens of thousands of children used Instagram and criticised Meta’s child-safety measures, including its Take a Break feature. Meta has rejected the allegations. (Read more...)

'Safety Was An Afterthought': Ex-Meta Director Accuses Instagram Of Putting Growth Over Child Safety | X

8. 'He Waved At Us': Shubman Gill Leaves Fangirls Screaming With Joy After Waving From Team Bus | Video

Shubman Gill’s fangirls were left ecstatic after the India captain waved at them from the team bus following India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle. A fan was heard saying, “He waved at us.” Manav Suthar took 10-wicket match haul, while Devdutt Padikkal hit a century as India defended 372 following an emphatic all-round performance.(Read more...)

Shubman Gill | Getty Images

9. Mutiny Review: Jason Statham Takes A Cruise Through Predictable Storms

Actor Jason Statham performance is stripped to essentials, relying on physical presence, controlled expression and familiar moral rigidity. (Read more...)

10. Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy And Sudha Murty Pay Obeisance At Venkateswara Swami Temple On The Occasion Of His 80th Birthday

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are among India’s most prominent public figures, known for their contributions to the technology sector, literature, philanthropy and social initiatives. Their temple visit comes amid their continued public engagement with India’s cultural and spiritual traditions. (Read more...)