RTI Exposes Political Push In Mumbai's BMC Engineer Transfers, Postings & Promotions; Activist Urges CM Fadnavis To Ban Recommendations | File Photo

Mumbai: Political interference in transfers, postings and promotions of BMC engineers has come under scrutiny after Right to Information (RTI) documents revealed recommendation letters from ministers, MPs and MLAs, including representatives from the ruling party and Opposition. The RTI records also showed that MPs and MLAs from outside Mumbai had issued recommendation letters. The FPJ tried to contact BMC chief Ashwini Bhide, but she did not respond till the time of going to press.

RTI activist Santosh Daundkar obtained records showing that public representatives made recommendations concerning municipal engineers across various departments from 2024-26.

The letters sought postings in key departments, including water engineering, civil, environment, health, storm water drains and infrastructure cells. Recommendations were also made for promotions to vacant posts and transfers of engineers who had served in the same position for several years. Some requests cited personal or family reasons. The engineers covered by the recommendations included junior engineers, sub-engineers and assistant engineers.

The disclosures come against the backdrop of an earlier controversy involving transfers of 122 assistant and secondary engineers before an online examination. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken note of the matter, following which the then BMC Additional Commissioner was transferred.

Daundkar has demanded that Fadnavis issue a notification prohibiting public representatives from recommending transfers and postings. He said he would submit a written complaint to the CM.