'Why Should Thanekars Bear ₹2,700 Crore TDR Burden?': Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Backs Citizens’ Supreme Court Move | File photo

Thane: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik launched a sharp attack on the municipal administration over the decision to grant Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in a land matter near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) area.

Questioning the municipal civic body's move, Naik asked why TDR should be granted for land that the Municipal Corporation cannot even utilize, and why citizens should bear this financial burden. "Why should Thanekars carry the burden of a ₹2,700 crore TDR on their heads?" he questioned.

Referring to reports mentioning TDR worth ₹4,000 crore in the land case, Naik expressed full support for local residents planning to approach the Supreme Court. He also shared that a special meeting was convened at the Mantralaya regarding the TDR issue.

These remarks were made during Naik's 'Janta Darbar' (public grievance hearing) held at Gadkari Rangayatan on Wednesday, where a large number of residents gathered to voice various grievances.

Questions Raised Over Data Center Project

Read Also Thane Court Sentences Mephedrone 'Master' Bhanudas More To 15 Years In Jail Over 238 Kg Drug Haul

Representatives from 'Wake Up Thanekar' along with Manoj Pradhan, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) Thane District President, met Naik during the event to submit a memorandum concerning the proposed data center and public land allocation issues.

Naik noted that the proposed data center would require massive power and water resources, highlighting strong local opposition to the project in Thane. He affirmed that citizens are planning to challenge this matter in court and stated he would write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding necessary action.

Citing the SGNP land case, Naik alleged that certain decisions regarding land allocations were previously made while keeping then-Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the dark. Naik claimed that after Bawankule promised an inquiry, the land in question was returned last week.