'He Waved At Us': Shubman Gill Leaves Fangirls Screaming With Joy After Waving From Team Bus | Video

Shubman Gill Leaves Fangirls Screaming With Joy After Waving From Team Bus | Cricket_live247/X

Shubman Gill’s popularity among Indian cricket fans was on full display after India registered a commanding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle. Following the win, a group of Gill’s fangirls spotted the Indian captain on the team bus, leading to an exciting moment that quickly caught attention on social media.

The fans were visibly thrilled as the Indian team bus passed by them. Their excitement reached another level when Gill appeared to acknowledge them with a wave. “He waved at us,” one of the delighted fans could be heard saying, celebrating the brief interaction with the India star.

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Gill has built a massive fan following over the years, with his performances and growing leadership role making him one of the most followed young cricketers in India. His popularity extends beyond his performances on the field, with fans often gathering outside venues and team hotels for a glimpse of the batter.

The moment came after India produced an impressive all-round performance in Galle. Manav Suthar was the standout performer, claiming a 10-wicket match haul, while Devdutt Padikkal played a crucial role with a magnificent century in India’s first innings. India eventually bowled Sri Lanka out for 206 while defending a target of 372.

While India’s victory gave the team plenty to celebrate, Gill’s simple gesture made the day even more memorable for the fans. The brief wave from the team bus left his fangirls ecstatic, with the interaction becoming a special memory from India’s successful Test outing in Galle.