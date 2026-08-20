'Today I Killed My Wife...': Chilling WhatsApp Status Of Lucknow Bank Employee Allegedly Surfaces After He Shot His Estranged Wife Dead |

Lucknow: An alleged WhatsApp status posted by Manas Bajpai, the SBI employee accused of shooting his estranged wife Divya Mishra outside her ICICI Bank workplace in Lucknow on Thursday, has surfaced online, offering a disturbing glimpse into what may have preceded the subsequent killings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bajpai Accused Wife Divya Of Cheating On Him

In the alleged status, Bajpai accused his wife of cheating on him and claimed that he had decided to take his own life. He also mentioned his sister and Divya’s sister, journalist and YouTuber Pragya Mishra, in the message.

The alleged status read: “Today I killed my wife as she cheated on me......now I have to kill myself and my sister... her sister Pragya and Bharat knows everything.” The authenticity of the WhatsApp status and the exact circumstances in which it was posted have not yet been independently verified.

The message emerged after Bajpai allegedly shot Divya Mishra, 36, outside the ICICI Bank branch in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area. Divya, who worked as a relationship manager/assistant manager at the bank, reportedly came outside after Bajpai called her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police and forensic teams have reached both locations and are examining CCTV footage, call records, digital evidence and the alleged WhatsApp status as part of the investigation. Police are also probing the couple’s marital dispute. Divya had reportedly approached a court around a year ago seeking divorce from Bajpai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused Shot His Sister & Then Died By Suicide

ADCP (East) Amol Murkut, who reached the bank after the incident, said the woman had been working there for the past three to four years. “Her co-workers identified the attacker as her husband,” the officer said, as quoted by PTI.

Police said the accused was later traced to the Husaria area, where he allegedly shot his sister, Sheeba Bajpai, before turning the weapon on himself. Senior police officers reached the spot, while forensic teams examined the crime scene.