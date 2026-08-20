How Narayana Murthy Celebrated His 80th Birthday; Infosys Co-Founder and Wife Sudha Murty Pay Obeisance At Venkateswara Swami Temple

Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy And Sudha Murty Pay Obeisance At Venkateswara Swami Temple |

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy visited the Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, with his wife, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, on the occasion of his 80th birthday. He offered prayers at the revered shrine. The couple’s visit drew attention as devotees and temple visitors gathered at the religious site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Narayana and Sudha Murty visit temple

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty visited Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. The Venkateswara Swami Temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, who is believed to be a revered form of Lord Vishnu. The shrine attracts devotees throughout the year, with visitors seeking blessings and offering prayers. Narayana Murthy’s visit came on the occasion of his 80th birthday on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

During their visit, the couple paid obeisance and participated in the temple rituals. Such visits are often an important part of the couple’s public and personal engagements.

About Narayana and Sudha Murty

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are among India’s most prominent public figures, known for their contributions to the technology sector, literature, philanthropy and social initiatives. Their temple visit comes amid their continued public engagement with India’s cultural and spiritual traditions.

Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys in 1981 along with six other entrepreneurs. Under his leadership, Infosys grew into one of India’s leading global technology companies and became an important symbol of the country’s IT revolution.

Sudha Murty, meanwhile, is widely recognised for her work as an author, educator and philanthropist. She has written several books in English and Kannada and has been associated with numerous social initiatives. She was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2024.

Read Also Hindustan Power Announces ₹1,135-Crore Financial Closure For Solar Project In Uttar Pradesh

About Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, also known as the Tirupati Balaji temple. The revered Hindu shrine is located on the Venkatadri hill in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, and it is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara.