Moradabad: Mother Of 3 Marries Father Of 6, Village Panchayat Gives Social Approval

An unusual love story has emerged from Moradabad’s Bhojpur area, where a mother of three married a father of six after the two allegedly remained in a relationship for several years. The couple had initially married secretly and later received social acceptance from a village panchayat.

The incident took place in Rani Nagal village under the Bhojpur police station area. Tabassum, a mother of three, married Mohammad Umar, who has six children. The marriage has since become a topic of discussion in the village.

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According to local residents, Tabassum’s husband, Riaz-ul, died in a road accident around five years ago. She had been living with her in-laws and raising their three children. Around three years ago, she reportedly met Umar, a vehicle mechanic from Korbanku village, in the Sirswan Dauraha area. The two gradually grew closer and their relationship eventually turned into a romantic one.

The couple reportedly travelled to Kaliyar Sharif and married without informing their families. They later completed the legal formalities for a court marriage.

After the marriage came to light, a village panchayat was convened amid discussions among local residents and Tabassum’s in-laws. During the meeting, the couple expressed their desire to live together.

Tabassum was subsequently sent with Umar along with her children and household belongings. Her brother-in-law reportedly told the panchayat that the family had kept her happily, but they had no objection if she wanted to leave of her own choice.

The woman’s in-laws also reportedly said they would have no relationship or responsibility towards her in the future. The village panchayat subsequently gave social approval to the couple’s decision to live together.