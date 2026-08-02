Man Molests Burqa-Clad Woman On Street In Moradabad; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad have arrested a 28-year-old man accused of molesting a woman in the Katghar police station area. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage and other evidence before being sent to judicial custody, officials said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 pm on July 28 in the Karula Rahmatnagar area. In her complaint, the victim, identified as Zainab, wife of Gulfam and a resident of Karula, said that she was returning home from the market when an unidentified man allegedly behaved inappropriately with her outside her house before fleeing the spot.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 74 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Katghar police station. Investigators subsequently launched a probe and scrutinised CCTV footage collected from the market area and the route leading to the victim's residence.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Mukesh, 28, the son of Khande Singh and a resident of Milak Basera Khas village in Moradabad's Kundarki area.

Police officials said the accused was arrested near the Double Phatak bridge late on August 1. During questioning, Mukesh allegedly confessed to the crime.

After completing the required legal formalities, police produced the accused before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.