FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Deadly Nepal Flash Flood, Toxic Makes Bumper Opening'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Nepal Flash Flood: 16 Dead, 105 Indians Missing After Bhote Koshi River Surges Near Tibet Border

At least eight people have died and several others remain missing after a sudden flash flood swept through Nepal’s Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Wednesday, August 26. According to Nepal News, the Bhote Koshi River surged, damaging homes, bridges, hydropower projects and roads before affecting Nuwakot. Rescue operations are underway. (Read more...)

Today, a flash flood has swept through markets, settlements, and hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi River in Timure and Syabrubesi, Gosainkunda Rural Municipality, Rasuwa District, Bagmati Province, Nepal. pic.twitter.com/DWVsGQpRzV — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026

2. Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yash Starrer Heading For Bumper Opening; Expected To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark

Toxic is heading towards a bumper Day 1 despite receiving mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences. Early estimates suggest the Yash-starrer could earn around Rs. 110-120 crore across languages in India, comfortably crossing Rs. 100 crore. The film's fantastic advance booking has powered its opening, with stronger evening and night footfalls likely to boost collections further. (Read more...)

3. 'We Don't Need Lessons': BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Hits Back At NYC Mayor Over RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Madison Square Garden Event Remark

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he opposed a planned RSS event featuring Mohan Bhagwat at Madison Square Garden. Satam accused Mamdani of having a 'distorted' understanding of pluralism and defended RSS' work. Mamdani said he did not support the rally but was unsure whether the city could cancel a private event. (Read more...)

4. Centre To Sell Onions At ₹35/kg In Delhi As Prices Surge

Centre will sell onions at Rs 35/kg in Delhi as retail prices surge, using buffer stocks and Kanda Express supplies before expanding sales to NCR and other cities. (Read more...)

5. Indian Refiners Cut Russian Crude Purchases As Ukraine Attacks Disrupt Supplies; Turn To West Africa, Americas

Indian refiners are reducing purchases of Russian crude as Ukrainian attacks disrupt Russia’s oil exports and increase competition for available barrels. Processors are seeking supplies from West Africa, the Americas and Persian Gulf, while refinery maintenance ends and domestic fuel demand is expected to rise. (Read more...)

6. PM Modi To Address 'Khelo India Dialogue' On National Sports Day, Focus On Youth Leadership & 2036 Olympics Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Khelo India Dialogue on August 27 as part of National Sports Day 2026 celebrations. Organised by MY Bharat, the nationwide programme will connect youth across districts to discuss sports development, talent identification, volunteering, civic responsibility and India’s long-term sporting ambitions, including the 2036 Olympics vision. (Read more...)

7. Sudha Murty Visits Nalanda University In Bihar With MP Sanjay Jha And Other Parliamentary Delegation; Calls It, 'Ancient Seat Of Knowledge'

Member of Rajya Sabha, educator, author, and philanthropist, Sudha Murty visited Nalanda University on Tuesday with Sanjay Jha and other parliamentary delegations on Tuesday. The MPs, including Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Manoj Tiwari and Sudha Murty received a traditional welcome at the campus amid Vedic chants. (Read more...)

8. Bill Gates Warns 'AI Transition Will Be One Of History's Most Turbulent Periods'; Calls For Global Regulatory Framework

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says that the world is unprepared for the scale of disruption that AI will cause. Gates proposes new institutions, 'Human Reserved' jobs and a tax on AI and robots, among other things. (Read more...)

9. Inside Aryna Sabalenka’s Dazzling US Open Jewellery Inspired By New York City

After competing in custom Material Good designs during her victorious US Open campaign in 2025, Sabalenka has continued to make jewellery a part of her Grand Slam style. Throughout 2026, she has worn custom creations from the brand at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, with the New York tournament now getting a particularly vibrant and personal design story. (Read more...)

10. Dolly Parton Death: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus & Other Celebs Mourn 'Queen' Of Country Music

Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and several other stars paid heartfelt tributes to Dolly Parton following her death at 80. From sharing her iconic quotes to recalling cherished memories, celebs remembered the country music legend and her enduring legacy. (Read more...)