Sudha Murty Visits Nalanda University In Bihar With MP Sanjay Jha And Other Parliamentary Delegation; Calls It, 'Ancient Seat Of Knowledge'

Sudha Murty Visits Nalanda University In Bihar With MP Sanjay Jha And Other Parliamentary Delegation |

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty visited Nalanda University in Bihar along with a 19-member Parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, led by Rajya Sabha member and committee chairman Sanjay Kumar Jha. The visit came on Tuesday during its study tour of the Nalanda-Rajgir region.

During the visit, Murty described the historic institution as an “ancient seat of knowledge”, highlighting Nalanda’s enduring importance in India’s intellectual and educational history.

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Sudha Murty visits Nalanda with parliamentary delegation

Member of Rajya Sabha, educator, author, and philanthropist, Sudha Murty visited Nalanda University on Tuesday with Sanjay Jha and other parliamentary delegations on Tuesday. The MPs, including Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Manoj Tiwari and Sudha Murty received a traditional welcome at the campus amid Vedic chants. They toured the university and interacted with the Vice Chancellor Prof Sachin Chaturvedi, faculty members, officials and students.

The delegation toured the university campus and explored its academic and historical significance. The visit comes as Nalanda continues to draw attention as one of the most important symbols of India’s ancient learning traditions.

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Murty highlights Nalanda’s knowledge legacy

Touring one of the most significant sites of India, Nalanda University, she called it an ancient seat of knowledge. She said, “I feel very proud to be at a place like Nalanda because it is one of the oldest universities in the world.” Talking about the concept of zero, she said, "But like our Prime Minister said, destroying books does not mean destroying knowledge. From here, the concept of Shunya, from Buddhism, transformed to Varahamihira, the idea of zero and that zero became the basis of computer science today."

She further added, "India's contribution came from this sacred land of Bihar, from this place of Nalanda and I'm very proud about our culture, our country and the knowledge what it gave to the world."

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About Nalanda University

Nalanda University has its roots in the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara, which flourished centuries ago and attracted scholars and students from different parts of Asia. The historic centre was known for its studies in subjects including philosophy, medicine, mathematics, astronomy and Buddhist teachings.

The ancient university is believed to have welcomed students from regions such as China, Korea, Tibet and Central Asia. Chinese traveller and scholar Xuanzang, who visited Nalanda during the seventh century, provided detailed accounts of its academic environment and intellectual life.

Ruins of Nalanda University | Canva

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Modern Nalanda University establishment

The modern Nalanda University was established through an Act of Parliament and is located near the ruins of the ancient university in Rajgir, Bihar. It was envisioned as an international institution reconnecting with Nalanda’s historic legacy of knowledge and cross-cultural learning.