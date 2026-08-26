Inside Aryna Sabalenka’s Dazzling US Open Jewellery Inspired By New York City |

Defending US Open champion and WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is bringing more than just her powerful game to the courts of New York this year. The tennis star continues to stun not just with her performance but also the custom jewellery that she has been wearing since last year.

After competing in custom Material Good designs during her victorious US Open campaign in 2025, Sabalenka has continued to make jewellery a part of her Grand Slam style. Throughout 2026, she has worn custom creations from the brand at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, with the New York tournament now getting a particularly vibrant and personal design story.

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The US Open suite draws inspiration from New York City's energy, diversity and unmistakable edge. Designed with an array of colourful gemstones sourced from different parts of the world, the collection mirrors the multicultural spirit that makes the city unique.

At the centre of the suite is the spectacular Prism necklace, featuring an impressive 83.20 carats of gemstones. Sapphires, tourmaline, garnet, zircon, spinel, chrysoberyl and tanzanite come together in a vibrant mix of colours and shapes, all set in 18-karat yellow gold.

But this isn't simply a statement necklace designed for the red carpet. Since it has been created for one of the world's biggest tennis tournaments, the piece features a sleek, low-profile construction with open spaces within the settings, allowing it to move more freely while Sabalenka is on court.

Complementing the necklace is a colourful gemstone bracelet featuring 28.36 carats of sapphires, tourmaline, garnet, zircon, spinel, chrysoberyl, tanzanite and tsavorite.

The earrings add another playful element to the collection. Designed as studs with detachable drop jackets, they can be worn as simple gemstone studs or transformed into longer, more dramatic earrings. Sapphires, spinel, tourmaline and garnet bring the same colourful energy to the design.

The collection also takes inspiration from select vintage and estate pieces from Material Good's Found & Collected curation, blending old-world jewellery traditions with a distinctly modern approach.