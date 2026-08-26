Dolly Parton Death: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus & Other Celebs Mourn 'Queen' Of Country Music |

Legendary country music icon Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Her representatives confirmed that the singer died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, surrounded by her loved ones. The type of cancer was not disclosed.

Following her death, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor remembered the iconic singer by sharing several of Dolly’s quotes that she holds close to her heart. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also paid an emotional tribute to the country music legend, sharing videos of Dolly and reflecting on her words and outlook on life.

Kareena Kapoor Remembers Dolly Parton

Kareena shared a quote by Dolly Parton that read, “Make a list of the things you love about yourself. Now, it can be big or small. Like, I cook a mean chicken pot pie. Or, I'm a great mom! And if you tell yourself enough nice things, eventually, you'll believe them.”

Re-sharing the quote on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “My girl ❤️ Love you forever you diva.”

Kareena also shared another popular quote by Dolly, which read, “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain.” The actress captioned it, “Uff queen things.”

She went on to share another quote by the late singer: “If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then you are an excellent leader.” Kareena captioned the post, “Leader forever.”

Priyanka Chopra Remembers Heartfelt Moments With Dolly Parton

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also remembered Dolly by sharing a video in which the singer was asked during an interview what she would like written on her tombstone. Dolly responded with her trademark humour, joking about “Tombstone pepperoni” and adding that she was “not going anywhere soon.”

Sharing the clip, Priyanka wrote, “You're never going anywhere... forever with us... rest in peace.”

Priyanka also shared another video in which Dolly spoke about having no regrets in her life. In the clip, the singer explained that what may have appeared to be her biggest mistakes to others ultimately turned out to be some of the biggest blessings of her life.

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute To Dolly Parton

Taylor Swift paid her heartfelt tribute to Dolly. She said to USA Today, "A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one."

Miley Cyrus Tribute For Her Friend

Miley Cyrus wrote in a statement, ""I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Dolly Parton. One of the most extraordinary musical experiences of my life was recording with her. The world is a poorer place without her."

Reese Witherspoon Touching Tribute For Dolly Parton

Reese Witherspoon wrote, "I count my lucky stars that I called Dolly my friend. When I was playing June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, she took me to dinner and told me stories of how June Carter charmed everyone in country music. Dolly gave me the courage to put my whole spirit into that performance and made me see how lucky I was to be a storyteller." Reese remembered how Dolly used to send her "notes of encouragement and support" throughout her career.

Blake Shelton Calls Dolly Parton's Death A True Loss

Blake Shelton who worked with Dolly on The Voice wrote, "I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today. I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen and I got to work with her on The Voice. I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like being with the funnest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family. Truly a loss for the entire world."

I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today. I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen and I got to work with her on The Voice. I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like… pic.twitter.com/9ycD4lSpO9 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 25, 2026

Beyonce Pays Tribute To 'Bold & Brilliant' Dolly Parton

Beyonce posted, "Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art."

Beyoncé pays tribute to the late Dolly Parton:



“Dolly, you were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your… pic.twitter.com/jqxvXBkRTn — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 25, 2026

Dolly Parton, known for timeless hits such as “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5,” leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning music, films, business and philanthropy.