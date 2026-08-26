Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yash Starrer Heading For Bumper Opening; Expected To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark

Toxic Box Office Collection | YouTube

Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Toxic has hit the big screens today (August 26, 2026). The movie has received mostly negative reviews from critics and the audience, but the advance booking for day one was fantastic, and Toxic is heading for a bumper opening.

As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark (all languages) at the box office in India. The day one collection can be around Rs. 110-120 crore. However, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Toxic Hindi Box Office Collection

The best numbers will come from the Hindi version. The Hindi dubbed version of Toxic might collect around Rs. 50-60 crore in India. The original Kannada version is expected to earn around Rs. 30 crore.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly, Toxic is made on a budget of Rs. 500-600 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 100-plus crore is surely amazing for the movie.

However, it will also depend on how the movie performs at the box office in the coming days. As Toxic has received negative reviews from critics and the audience, it will be interesting to see whether it will show a jump in numbers or it will drop in the coming days.

Toxic Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, “Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!”